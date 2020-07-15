The World View - The US Death Penalty Returns

An Arab Mission to Mars a new nation enters the space race tonight.
No more Redskins the famous American NFL team is changing name.
The Bosnian massacre remembered 25 years after Srebrenica.
An Anglo-Irish legend lamenting the death of soccer icon Jack Charlton.
Holocaust thanks a survivor tracks down the US soldier who saved her.
Destination Barbados where working from home means working on the beach.
The return of upbeat music as shown in the pop charts.
Riots In Belgrade some Serbians have reacted badly to a possible lockdown.
The return of Cricket albeit briefly in a soggy Southampton.
China’s new diseases an outbreak of 2 scary infections has been reported.
Hollywood in the high court Johnny Depp’s begun his libel case in London.
A name change a town in England is trying to sound more attractive.
Chinese pressure Beijing complains about both the US & the U.K.
The London bombings remembered 15 years on from the terror attack.
Handcuffs & photos the plot thickens for troubled socialite Ghislaine Maxwell.
President West Kanye says he wants to be in the White House by January.
Russia’s big vote it could mean 16 more years for president Putin.
The lockdown lifts England gets ready to go to the pub.
A farewell to Covid a strange party atmosphere in the Czech Republic.
The Queen’s charm offensive HM has been chatting to world leaders.