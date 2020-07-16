The World View - Iran’s Mystery Mishaps

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 11:05
Across The Desk
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Masa Kekana
Ziyanda Ngcobo
Today at 12:10
Judge orders City of Cape Town to rebuild Hangberg home
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Aditya Kumar - Executive director at Development Action Group (Dag)
Today at 12:15
WENDY ALBERTS: Massacre of jobs at SA's top restaurants
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurant Association of SA
Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
Today at 12:27
DANEEL KNOETZE: Police Committee approves Cele's nomination for IPID head
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Daneel Knoetze
Today at 12:37
LEE WALLIS: CT medical students step in to volunteer during Covid-19 pandemic
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Professor Lee Wallis - Head at Emergency Medicine at Stellenbosch University
Today at 12:40
ANTHONY TURTON: Sewage could be used to tell where Covid-19 hotspots are
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Professor Anthony Turton
Anthony Turton - Professor at Centre For Enviromental Management At University Of The Free State
Today at 12:45
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: Loadshedding and WiFi: How to keep the internet on when the power goes off
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 12:52
JJ CORNISH: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish, EWN Africa correspondent
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
From a “two-speed society” to one that works for all
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Coleman - Senior Fellow and Lecturer at the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs at Yale University
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature - Question from listener about investing offshore
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - The economic clock - how uncertainty is a phase in economic recovery and why and how you must invest through it
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Latest Local
No rest for SA as load shedding continues on Thursday Eskom says it will implement stage 1 load shedding from 9 am and move to stage 2 from 2 pm which will last until 10 pm. 16 July 2020 7:10 AM
UPDATE: South Africa's recoveries reach 160,693 The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 311,049. There were 12,757 new infections. 15 July 2020 10:27 PM
City of Johannesburg warns residents of scammers posing as municipal agents Spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane says no agents have been assigned to properties to disconnect water or electricity supply. 15 July 2020 6:36 PM
View all Local
How is IEC preparing for next year's local election in a time of COVID-19 Chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo reflects on the scheduled local elections during a pandemic. 16 July 2020 8:05 AM
Motshekga to meet basic education stakeholders to seek clarity on schools Pundits weigh in on the call by teacher union Sadtu to close schools until after the COVID-19 peak. 15 July 2020 1:57 PM
'The ANC integrity commission makes recommendations but the NEC has final word' Commission chairperson George Mashamba reflects on the duties of the ruling party's integrity body. 15 July 2020 12:06 PM
View all Politics
Capitec upping its credit life insurance premiums Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler you don't have to take credit life insurance with the company that you have your loan with. 15 July 2020 8:56 PM
Shapeshifter: Alex women sew their way to agile business success Ponani Shikweni of Hluvuko Designs has helped women and the youth by creating employment especially during lockdown. 15 July 2020 8:29 PM
Basic income grant could be a massive game changer in SA The University of WesternCape's Prof Stephen Devereux says people can't find work so the state has an obligation to support them. 15 July 2020 8:02 PM
View all Business
'We have to create order out of chaos' Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush talks about the need for improvisation amid COVID-19. 15 July 2020 2:38 PM
[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to ‘buy local’ in emotional new ad It’s game time, Mzansi, says legend-of-legends John Kani. Arabile Gumede interviews advertising expert Andy Rice. 14 July 2020 7:59 PM
'1st-time traders are buying the sh*ttiest stocks! Everyone is getting rich!' What is Robinhood? Why is Tesla booming? Arabile Gumede interviews Paul Theron, potty-mouthed MD of Vestact Asset Management. 14 July 2020 7:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
Family tragedies force Rabada and Magala out of 3TC Solidarity Cup match The tragic passing of family members of Kagiso Rabada and Sisanda Magala have forced them both to pull out of the 3 Team Cricket S... 16 July 2020 9:03 AM
CSA reaffirms support for BLM and Lungi Ngidi Cricket South Africa has responded to a statement by former players and coaches, saying it is committed to addressing racial discr... 16 July 2020 9:01 AM
ADRIAN EPHRAIM: Down to the detail - the unbearable whiteness of cricket Since 1991, a narrative was created that still persists today, that white players are inherently better at cricket than black play... 15 July 2020 3:52 PM
View all Sport
Xolile Nqatha says it is un-ANC to act against cadres in COVID-19 quarantine Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 July 2020 8:43 AM
[WATCH] French politician panicking after she forgetting mask in car goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 July 2020 8:42 AM
Nestlé announcing discontinuation of Chocolate Log causes debate on social media Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 15 July 2020 8:44 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The World View With Adam Gilchrist
arrow_forward
The World View - Iran’s Mystery Mishaps

The World View - Iran’s Mystery Mishaps

16 July 2020 8:32 AM

A black lives matter statue a British protestor has been immortalised.
 
Norway’s death shortage an unusual side effect of the Nordic pandemic.

 


More episodes from The World View With Adam Gilchrist

The World View - The US Death Penalty Returns

15 July 2020 11:02 PM

Hi Tech decisions the UK bans Huawei will other nations do the same.

An English pub’s proximity deterrent a way of keeping drinkers at bay. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - A lack of Covid-19 action

14 July 2020 8:45 AM

An Arab Mission to Mars a new nation enters the space race tonight.

No more Redskins the famous American NFL team is changing name. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Searching The English Channel

13 July 2020 8:57 AM

The Bosnian massacre remembered 25 years after Srebrenica.

An Anglo-Irish legend lamenting the death of soccer icon Jack Charlton. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Pandemic Hunger

10 July 2020 8:40 AM

Holocaust thanks a survivor tracks down the US soldier who saved her.

Destination Barbados where working from home means working on the beach.

The return of upbeat music as shown in the pop charts. 



 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Conflicting Covid News

9 July 2020 8:46 AM

Riots In Belgrade some Serbians have reacted badly to a possible lockdown.

The return of Cricket albeit briefly in a soggy Southampton.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - A Sick Brazilian President

8 July 2020 8:30 AM

China’s new diseases an outbreak of 2 scary infections has been reported.
 
Hollywood in the high court Johnny Depp’s begun his libel case in London.
 
A name change a town in England is trying to sound more attractive.  

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - The EU Versus The USA

7 July 2020 8:33 AM

Chinese pressure Beijing complains about both the US & the U.K.

The London bombings remembered 15 years on from the terror attack. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - A Record Increase In Covid Cases

6 July 2020 8:38 AM

Handcuffs & photos the plot thickens for troubled socialite Ghislaine Maxwell.

President West Kanye says he wants to be in the White House by January. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - A Sex Scandal Arrest

3 July 2020 8:29 AM

Russia’s big vote it could mean 16 more years for president Putin.

The lockdown lifts England gets ready to go to the pub. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

No rest for SA as load shedding continues on Thursday

Local

How is IEC preparing for next year's local election in a time of COVID-19

Politics

UPDATE: South Africa's recoveries reach 160,693

World Local

EWN Highlights

Mboweni surprised by opposition rejection of Division of Revenue Amendment Bill

16 July 2020 10:31 AM

Discovery backs alcohol ban, but warns it's not long-term solution for abuse

16 July 2020 10:19 AM

EE: Whatever the decision on schools, there’ll be consequences for pupils

16 July 2020 10:15 AM

