The World View - Coronavirus Vaccine Positives

Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
Today at 12:27
Scooter tender: Investigation launched into R10m contract for Eastern Cape initiative
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Estelle Ellis - Senior Journalist at Maverick Citizen
Today at 12:45
Foreign investment in SA restaurants
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:52
Tech Talk: POPI
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Yashmita Bhana - Founder & MD at Nihka Technology Group
UPDATE: SA recoveries breach 200,000 mark The number of national recoveries so far is 208,144. Gauteng has 66,434 recoveries. 21 July 2020 10:41 PM
Law firms refuse to hand over files with victims’ claims - Road Accident Fund The RAF is in a court battle with a number of law firms it has accused of refusing to hand back 183,842 files. 21 July 2020 5:52 PM
Fear of job loss, ban on alcohol and tobacco sales impact SA's happiness - study Mandy Wiener speaks to University of Johannesburg well-being economist Professor Talita Greyling. 21 July 2020 2:31 PM
'Sars to have contracting revenue base for foreseeable future' Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter reflects on revenue collection and the new auto assessment system. 22 July 2020 7:38 AM
DA welcomes Mboweni's pledge not to use 'emergency' powers to bail out SAA The Minister says he will not use money from National Revenue Fund for a bailout, but where will the BRP money come from? 21 July 2020 6:48 PM
There will be no compromise, people will be suspended for corruption - Zikalala It’s alleged that millions have been misappropriated in the purchase of personal protective equipment and blankets in KZN. 21 July 2020 5:25 PM
Chicken Licken's humorous new tv ad aims to 'feed your soul' during lockdown The fast-food chain's irreverent new campaign encroaches on the territory traditionally occupied by Nandos, says Andy Rice.  21 July 2020 8:48 PM
New Reep study shows purpose of tobacco ban is being defeated - Yusuf Abramjee A second lockdown survey finds that more people are now buying and also sharing cigarettes as prices skyrocket. 21 July 2020 7:42 PM
Can SA economy recover after COVID-19? What will it take for it to bounce back? Standard Bank SA CEO Lungisa Fuzile says the economy was in trouble before the virus and it just exacerbated those problems. 21 July 2020 8:23 AM
Black market cigarette prices problematic but '21% to resume smoking after ban' A survey shows that more people are sharing cigarettes now than they were before lockdown. 21 July 2020 6:48 PM
Real estate royalty Herschel Jawitz comes clean about his money habits, beliefs Bruce Whitfield talks to Jawitz Properties CEO Herschel Jawitz about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...). 20 July 2020 8:13 PM
'Unfair Game' lays bare South Africa’s cruel ‘canned lion’ industry Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Ashcroft about his book, a painful read about the miserable fate of SA's captive-bred lions. 20 July 2020 7:26 PM
OBITUARY: 'Baboo' Ebrahim - humble master of the art of spin bowling The KZN Cricket Union pays tribute to Ismail 'Baboo' Ebrahim, an orthodox left-arm spin bowler whose influence on the art of spin... 21 July 2020 2:45 PM
Kaunda Ntunja hailed as pioneer who inspired others to be commentators Sports writer Sbu Mjikeliso pays tribute to the beloved SuperSport commentator. 21 July 2020 1:55 PM
Energy, spice & a new level: Jonathan Mokuena remembers his friend Kaunda Ntunja Beloved and celebrated rugby commentator and former SA Schools captain, Kaunda Ntunja tragically passed away this weekend after a... 21 July 2020 11:20 AM
Mzansi Youth Choir bags international accolade The choir won an award for their video submission “A Million Dreams” in the virtual World Choir Games held this month. 21 July 2020 4:56 PM
[WATCH] Man loses 86 Kg in 10 months so he can ride favourite roller coaster Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 July 2020 9:09 AM
[WATCH] Woman 'plays dead' after bison charges her at Yellowstone National Park Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 July 2020 9:09 AM
Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel. 8 July 2020 8:14 AM
Breaking the silence: How Claudine Storbeck is amplifying the voice of the deaf Professor Storbeck is advocating for universal screenings to detect deafness in newborns before they are discharged from hospital. 6 July 2020 7:00 PM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
World Bank declares once-poor Tanzania a middle-income country It’s official - Tanzania, though not yet rich, is no longer poor. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba (Africa State of Mind). 7 July 2020 8:09 PM
Alcohol industry must pay R5 billion excise tax for booze it made but can't sell Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Liquor Brandowners Association, Norman Goodfellows and National Liquor Traders Council. 20 July 2020 6:30 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
ADRIAN EPHRAIM: Down to the detail - the unbearable whiteness of cricket Since 1991, a narrative was created that still persists today, that white players are inherently better at cricket than black play... 15 July 2020 3:52 PM
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
The World View - Coronavirus Vaccine Positives

The World View - Coronavirus Vaccine Positives

21 July 2020 8:31 AM

Disappearing polar bears a sad new climate change prediction.
 
Disappearing beefeaters job losses at the tower of London. 

 


The World View - The EU Virus Deal

20 July 2020 8:31 AM

Anxiety at Sea concerns about the pandemic’s impact on seafarers.

The new Nazis moves to outlaw the so-called Feuerkrieg Division.

By Royal appointment why Captain Tom turned the Queen down.

 

The World View - Russian Virus Spies

17 July 2020 8:30 AM

The Jihadi Bride’s return Shamima begum wants to be a U.K. citizen again.

Colonial statues the latest dispute is over a Danish statue in Greenland.

Destination York London’s parliament could move 170 miles north. 

The World View - Iran’s Mystery Mishaps

16 July 2020 8:32 AM

A black lives matter statue a British protestor has been immortalised.
 
Norway’s death shortage an unusual side effect of the Nordic pandemic.

 

The World View - The US Death Penalty Returns

15 July 2020 11:02 PM

Hi Tech decisions the UK bans Huawei will other nations do the same.

An English pub’s proximity deterrent a way of keeping drinkers at bay. 

 

The World View - A lack of Covid-19 action

14 July 2020 8:45 AM

An Arab Mission to Mars a new nation enters the space race tonight.

No more Redskins the famous American NFL team is changing name. 

 

The World View - Searching The English Channel

13 July 2020 8:57 AM

The Bosnian massacre remembered 25 years after Srebrenica.

An Anglo-Irish legend lamenting the death of soccer icon Jack Charlton. 

 

The World View - Pandemic Hunger

10 July 2020 8:40 AM

Holocaust thanks a survivor tracks down the US soldier who saved her.

Destination Barbados where working from home means working on the beach.

The return of upbeat music as shown in the pop charts. 



 

The World View - Conflicting Covid News

9 July 2020 8:46 AM

Riots In Belgrade some Serbians have reacted badly to a possible lockdown.

The return of Cricket albeit briefly in a soggy Southampton.

 

The World View - A Sick Brazilian President

8 July 2020 8:30 AM

China’s new diseases an outbreak of 2 scary infections has been reported.
 
Hollywood in the high court Johnny Depp’s begun his libel case in London.
 
A name change a town in England is trying to sound more attractive.  

 

