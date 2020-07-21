The World View - Coronavirus Vaccine Positives

Anxiety at Sea concerns about the pandemic’s impact on seafarers.
The new Nazis moves to outlaw the so-called Feuerkrieg Division.
By Royal appointment why Captain Tom turned the Queen down.
The Jihadi Bride’s return Shamima begum wants to be a U.K. citizen again.
Colonial statues the latest dispute is over a Danish statue in Greenland.
Destination York London’s parliament could move 170 miles north.
A black lives matter statue a British protestor has been immortalised.
Norway’s death shortage an unusual side effect of the Nordic pandemic.
Hi Tech decisions the UK bans Huawei will other nations do the same.
An English pub’s proximity deterrent a way of keeping drinkers at bay.
An Arab Mission to Mars a new nation enters the space race tonight.
No more Redskins the famous American NFL team is changing name.
The Bosnian massacre remembered 25 years after Srebrenica.
An Anglo-Irish legend lamenting the death of soccer icon Jack Charlton.
Holocaust thanks a survivor tracks down the US soldier who saved her.
Destination Barbados where working from home means working on the beach.
The return of upbeat music as shown in the pop charts.
Riots In Belgrade some Serbians have reacted badly to a possible lockdown.
The return of Cricket albeit briefly in a soggy Southampton.
China’s new diseases an outbreak of 2 scary infections has been reported.
Hollywood in the high court Johnny Depp’s begun his libel case in London.
A name change a town in England is trying to sound more attractive.