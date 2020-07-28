The World View - America’s fallout with China

Today at 10:05 Conflicts of interest in tender procurement The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Lawson Naidoo

Paul Vorster - Senior Research Specialist at the Ethics Institute

Today at 10:35 The LGBTIQ+ community and COVID19 The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Keval Harie

Thomars Shamuyarira

Today at 11:05 World of Work- self-promotion in the workplace The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Mich Atagana - Head Of Communications and Public Affairs at Google SA

Today at 11:35 Health and Wellness- Vitamins and supplements explained The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Guilia Criscuolo

Today at 12:10 IMF Executive Board Approves US$4.3 Billion in Emergency Support to South Africa to Address the COVID-19 Pandemic The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Lumkile Mondi

Today at 12:17 Black business chief blasts 'covidpreneurs' as PPE scandal grows The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Sandile Zungu, President of the Black Business Council

Today at 12:23 Ms Khusela Diko takes leave of absence The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Karam Singh - Head of legal and investigations at Corruption Watch

Today at 12:27 Varsity student struggles The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Dr Ramneek Ahluwalia - Director at Heaids Higher Education & Training Hiv/Aids Programme

Today at 12:37 Experts sound alarm over emissions in Pietermaritzburg as residents struggle to breathe The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Today at 12:40 On International Hepatitis Day the spotlight falls on the treatment programmes whose sustainability is still threatened by lack of political will The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Today at 12:45 Confirmed! Khoza announces PSL return date The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Sizwe Mbebe

Today at 12:52 JJ CORNISH: The Africa Report The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

JJ Cornish

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

Today at 19:08 Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

Today at 19:18 Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)

