The World View - America’s fallout with China

The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:05
Conflicts of interest in tender procurement
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Lawson Naidoo
Paul Vorster - Senior Research Specialist at the Ethics Institute
Today at 10:35
The LGBTIQ+ community and COVID19
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Keval Harie
Thomars Shamuyarira
Today at 11:05
World of Work- self-promotion in the workplace
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Mich Atagana - Head Of Communications and Public Affairs at Google SA
Today at 11:35
Health and Wellness- Vitamins and supplements explained
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Guilia Criscuolo
Today at 12:10
IMF Executive Board Approves US$4.3 Billion in Emergency Support to South Africa to Address the COVID-19 Pandemic
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lumkile Mondi
Today at 12:17
Black business chief blasts 'covidpreneurs' as PPE scandal grows
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sandile Zungu, President of the Black Business Council
Sandile Zungu - President at Black Business Council
Today at 12:23
Ms Khusela Diko takes leave of absence
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Karam Singh - Head of legal and investigations at Corruption Watch
Today at 12:27
Varsity student struggles
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Ramneek Ahluwalia - Director at Heaids Higher Education & Training Hiv/Aids Programme
Dr Ramneek Ahluwalia
Today at 12:37
Experts sound alarm over emissions in Pietermaritzburg as residents struggle to breathe
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:40
On International Hepatitis Day the spotlight falls on the treatment programmes whose sustainability is still threatened by lack of political will
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:45
Confirmed! Khoza announces PSL return date
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sizwe Mbebe
Today at 12:52
JJ CORNISH: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works: EasyEquities
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Charles Savage - Founder and CEO at EasyEquities
Latest Local
UPDATE: 61% recovery rate for South Africa as death toll breaches 7,000 The number of national recoveries so far is 274,925, which translates to a recovery rate of 61%. Gauteng has 97,485 recoveries.
Eskom warns of load shedding as six generation units trip Utility says any additional breakdowns will compromise its ability to supply country through the peak demand period of 5pm to 9pm.
Justice ministry on mission to tighten laws on curbing gender-based violence Justice Ministry spokesperson Chrispin Phiri joined Joanne Joseph on the Afternoon Drive to provide details.
SA sovereignty intact, IMF loan will boost COVID-19 response - National Treasury Director-general Dondo Mogajane reflects on the R70 billion loan granted to the country by the International Monetary Fund.
COVID-19 crisis has become another tender bonanza - Dr Ralph Mathekga Political analyst unpacks Khusela Diko been granted leave of absence over alleged tender irregularities by her husband's company.
Amid tender irregularity claims, president spokesperson Diko on leave of absence This comes pending investigations into allegations that Khusela Diko and her husband were involved in tender irregularities in the...
'ANC has good policies, but implementation is lacking and corruption is endemic' Bruce Whitfield interviews former ANC MP Saki Macozoma about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.)
'Big Tech' is in a mad race to bring lab-grown meat to the masses Can we transcend the slaughter? Chase Purdy on his book "Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech's Race for the Future of Food".
South Africans love travelling in their own country – can they save Airbnb SA? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Velma Corcoran, Country Manager at Airbnb South Africa.
Got talent? Stand to win a full bursary from AAA School of Advertising The prestigious institution is giving three high school learners the chance to win a full academic bursary. Here's how to apply!
The role of casting director in film-making Zolani Phakade pays tribute to legendary agent Moonyeenn Lee and explains the role casting directors play.
How to stay motivated and exercising during COVID-19 with Sam The Challenger Samuel Hlonyana says the most important thing about the challenge is that it is is not about the sugar but to develop a habit.
'We need deeper interrogation into corporate governance practices at Cricket SA' Casac's Lawson Naidoo shares why he believes an inquiry is needed into racism and governance problems in cricket.
Ralepelle: 'I refuse to be the fall-guy for a corrupt system' Former Sharks and Springbok hooker Chilliboy Ralepelle has vowed to take on the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport in his...
How the internet reacted to Liverpool finally lifting the Premier League trophy Liverpool had mathematically won the Premier League title on 25 June but had to wait almost a month to see Jordan Henderson lift t...
[WATCH] Man uses TikTok to help him get rid of his soda addiction Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
[WATCH] Guy goes to extreme lengths to move his childhood tree to his new home Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
Bitter ex-boyfriend using Chewbacca as revenge goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
Could this be the answer to Eskom's failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel.
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel.
Breaking the silence: How Claudine Storbeck is amplifying the voice of the deaf Professor Storbeck is advocating for universal screenings to detect deafness in newborns before they are discharged from hospital.
Could this be the answer to Eskom's failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel.
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa.
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It's official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list.
Chicken Licken's humorous new tv ad aims to 'feed your soul' during lockdown The fast-food chain's irreverent new campaign encroaches on the territory traditionally occupied by Nandos, says Andy Rice.
New Reep study shows purpose of tobacco ban is being defeated - Yusuf Abramjee A second lockdown survey finds that more people are now buying and also sharing cigarettes as prices skyrocket.
Real estate royalty Herschel Jawitz comes clean about his money habits, beliefs Bruce Whitfield talks to Jawitz Properties CEO Herschel Jawitz about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...).
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
arrow_forward
The World View - America's fallout with China

The World View - America’s fallout with China

28 July 2020 8:41 AM

Iran’s fake Aircraft carrier they may be trying to antagonise the USA.

French quiet police a new unit to combat noise pollution in Paris.

Armed Baboons yes baboons with weapons at a British safari park. 

 


The World View - America’s Protest clashes

27 July 2020 8:34 AM

A Sudden quarantine the U.K. reacts swiftly to a Covid-19 spike in Spain.

The deaths of 2 legends musician Peter Green & actress Olivia de Havilland. 

 

The World View - A Russian Space Weapon

24 July 2020 8:30 AM

The Nazi trial a former SS guard has been found guilty 75 years on.

An indestructible object scientists have made a substance you can’t cut. 

 

The World View - Donald Trump’s Federal Agents

23 July 2020 8:44 AM

U.K. Espionage powers ministers consider new steps to curb Russia.
 
Irish travel confusion Dublin has a list of quarantine-free destinations.
 
Virus visitor problems it’s the dreaded culture of no shows. 

 

The World View - The Russia Report

22 July 2020 8:31 AM

Chinese virus spies the US arrests 2 for trying to steal vaccine data.

Morse code messages a Hong Kong democracy plea hidden in music

The World View - Coronavirus Vaccine Positives

21 July 2020 8:31 AM

Disappearing polar bears a sad new climate change prediction.
 
Disappearing beefeaters job losses at the tower of London. 

 

The World View - The EU Virus Deal

20 July 2020 8:31 AM

Anxiety at Sea concerns about the pandemic’s impact on seafarers.

The new Nazis moves to outlaw the so-called Feuerkrieg Division.

By Royal appointment why Captain Tom turned the Queen down.

 

The World View - Russian Virus Spies

17 July 2020 8:30 AM

The Jihadi Bride’s return Shamima begum wants to be a U.K. citizen again.

Colonial statues the latest dispute is over a Danish statue in Greenland.

Destination York London’s parliament could move 170 miles north. 

The World View - Iran’s Mystery Mishaps

16 July 2020 8:32 AM

A black lives matter statue a British protestor has been immortalised.
 
Norway’s death shortage an unusual side effect of the Nordic pandemic.

 

The World View - The US Death Penalty Returns

15 July 2020 11:02 PM

Hi Tech decisions the UK bans Huawei will other nations do the same.

An English pub’s proximity deterrent a way of keeping drinkers at bay. 

 

COVID-19 crisis has become another tender bonanza - Dr Ralph Mathekga

Politics

SA sovereignty intact, IMF loan will boost COVID-19 response - National Treasury

Politics

'ANC has good policies, but implementation is lacking and corruption is endemic'

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

SA records 452,529 COVID-19 cases as recoveries now at 61%

28 July 2020 9:23 AM

28 July 2020 9:23 AM

SA sovereignty intact, IMF loan will boost COVID-19 response - National Treasury

28 July 2020 9:01 AM

28 July 2020 9:01 AM

Malema: Zuma should have declined to speak at Mlangeni service

28 July 2020 8:40 AM

28 July 2020 8:40 AM

