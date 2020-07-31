The World View - A 2nd Coronavirus Wave In Europe

Covid disharmony UK campaigners say social unity is taking a hit.
Racist Karens a stereotype problem in Australia & New Zealand.
The Hajj the Muslim pilgrimage has begun - but not as we knew it.
Pandemic Fraud (British banks are warning about an increase in scams.
Ultimate Masks exclusive PPE - of a sort - in India.
Iran’s fake Aircraft carrier they may be trying to antagonise the USA.
French quiet police a new unit to combat noise pollution in Paris.
Armed Baboons yes baboons with weapons at a British safari park.
A Sudden quarantine the U.K. reacts swiftly to a Covid-19 spike in Spain.
The deaths of 2 legends musician Peter Green & actress Olivia de Havilland.
The Nazi trial a former SS guard has been found guilty 75 years on.
An indestructible object scientists have made a substance you can’t cut.
U.K. Espionage powers ministers consider new steps to curb Russia.
Irish travel confusion Dublin has a list of quarantine-free destinations.
Virus visitor problems it’s the dreaded culture of no shows.
Chinese virus spies the US arrests 2 for trying to steal vaccine data.
Morse code messages a Hong Kong democracy plea hidden in music
Disappearing polar bears a sad new climate change prediction.
Disappearing beefeaters job losses at the tower of London.
Anxiety at Sea concerns about the pandemic’s impact on seafarers.
The new Nazis moves to outlaw the so-called Feuerkrieg Division.
By Royal appointment why Captain Tom turned the Queen down.
The Jihadi Bride’s return Shamima begum wants to be a U.K. citizen again.
Colonial statues the latest dispute is over a Danish statue in Greenland.
Destination York London’s parliament could move 170 miles north.