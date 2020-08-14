The World View - A Middle East Peace Deal

The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
702 FYI
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:50
feedback with listener- Teboho
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle in Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:16
Bonang Mohale- Jail the thieves
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Bonang Mohale - CEO at Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA).
Guests
Bonang Mohale - CEO at Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA).
Today at 10:33
Impact of deeds office closures on property industry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jedd Grimbeek - Western Cape Property Development Forum and MD of MDA Projects
Guests
Jedd Grimbeek - Western Cape Property Development Forum and MD of MDA Projects
Today at 10:35
Cooking with Clement
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Moagu Seshoene, Founder of The Lazy Makoti
Guests
Moagu Seshoene, Founder of The Lazy Makoti
Today at 10:45
Western Cape Provincial Economic and tourism update with Minister David Maynier
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs
Guests
David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs
Today at 11:05
The future now with Dr Roze Phillips
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips - Futurist, Medical Doctor and the group executive for people and culture at ABSA
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips - Futurist, Medical Doctor and the group executive for people and culture at ABSA
Today at 11:05
Relationship focus- Entanglements with friends
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Elna Rudolph
Guests
Dr Elna Rudolph
Today at 11:35
Relationships focus cont'd
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 12:10
cosatu on nedlac
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Matthew Parks - Parliamentary Coordinator at COSATU
Guests
Matthew Parks - Parliamentary Coordinator at COSATU
Today at 12:23
Unemployed Graduates Movement to march to the Union Buildings
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:27
LATEST OIL SPILL, FURTHER EVIDENCE THAT FOSSIL FUELS AND EXTRACTIVES DESTRUCT
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Liz McDaid
Liz McDaid - Energy Consultant at Southern African Faith Communities' Environment Institute,
Guests
Liz McDaid
Liz McDaid - Energy Consultant at Southern African Faith Communities' Environment Institute,
Today at 12:33
- seri on marikana
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nomzamo Zondo - Director Of Litigation at Seri-Sa
Nomzamo Zondo, Socio-Economic Rights Institute head of litigation
Guests
Nomzamo Zondo - Director Of Litigation at Seri-Sa
Nomzamo Zondo, Socio-Economic Rights Institute head of litigation
Today at 12:45
Western Cape to develop a legislation for CCTV camera law - Vumacom responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ricky Croock, Vumacam CEO
Ricky Croock - Tactical Operations Manager at Css
Guests
Ricky Croock, Vumacam CEO
Ricky Croock - Tactical Operations Manager at Css
Today at 12:52
The news week that was
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tanya Farber - Journalist: Times Live / Sunday Times at Times Media Group
Tanya Farber - Journalist And Author at Freelancer
Guests
Tanya Farber - Journalist: Times Live / Sunday Times at Times Media Group
Tanya Farber - Journalist And Author at Freelancer
