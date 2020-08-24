The World View - A Growing Revolution In Belarus

Today at 14:35 Naked Scientist The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge

Today at 15:16 EWN: Historic Grey Street Mosque goes up in flames Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Nkosikhona Duma

Today at 15:45 Director of Public Prosecutions decided to prosecute in ongoing Brynston High school sexual assault case Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Ngaa Murombedzi

Today at 16:10 Solidarity Fund donates ventilators and Update on their work Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Adrian Enthoven, Solidarity Fund Deputy Chair

Today at 16:20 South Africans increased vitamin and nutritional supplement intake Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Juliette Morrison, Vital Healthcare Marketing Executive

Today at 16:45 The Fossil vault Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Prof Lee Berger, Research Professor in Human Evolution at Wits University

Today at 17:11 President Cyril Ramaphosa’s open letter to African National Congress Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Eusebius McKaiser

Today at 17:20 Human have no need for cow's milk Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Donovan Will, Director of ProVeg South Africa,

Today at 18:08 Absa's numbers hit by Covid effects The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Daniel Mminele - CEO at Absa Group

Today at 18:12 An overview of Ramaphosa's scorecard The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

JP Landman - Visiting professor ( and Political & Trend Analyst) at University of Free State

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group

Today at 18:39 Leadership during covid-19 - Coffee shops missing morning school and office run The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Darren Levy - CEO at Vida e cafe

Today at 19:19 ZOOM: Business Book feature: Reset, Rebuild, Reignite, The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

