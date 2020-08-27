The World View - Riots In Wisconsin

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:30
Open line interview- Public Protector
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Premier Alan Winde
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 10:05
Hanging out with Clement- Leanne Manas
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Leanne Manas - Presenter at Sabc 2 Morning Live
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Relief fund worth R25-million launched for SA tourism industry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Today at 11:05
Implications for private property owners of Cape High Court ruling on evictions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Across the Desk
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Paballo Chauke
Pontsho Pilane
Today at 11:32
Squeeze out PapStix
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Grant Merrick
Today at 12:15
Durban Athaan ruling and what precedent it sets now for Cape Town
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Osman Shaboodien
Today at 12:23
Lions maul lodge owner to death
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
SAPS Limpopo Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo
Col Motlafela Mojapelo - Provincial Spokesperson at SAPS Limpopo
Today at 12:27
ANCYL letter to ANC
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Luzuko Bashman - spokesperson in the Dullah Omar (Cape Town metro) region at Ancyl Western Cape
Today at 12:37
How Twitter accounts are spreading xenophobia
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jean Le Roux
Today at 12:45
Lionel Messi and a possible move to the EPL?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zayn Nabbi
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Latest Local
UPDATE: South Africa's COVID-19 recovery rate reaches 85% The number of national recoveries so far is 525,242, which translates to a recovery rate of 85%. Gauteng has 176,513 recoveries. 26 August 2020 10:13 PM
Bank writes off interest charges for pensioner scammed at parking pay point Wendy Knowler gives an update on the woman scammed out of nearly R40 000 when a fraudster got hold of her credit card and pin. 26 August 2020 8:19 PM
[LISTEN] De Lille answers questions about the Beitridge border fence Joanne Joseph spoke to the minister of public works and infrastructure to find out what went wrong with the project. 26 August 2020 6:43 PM
'Lack of consequences make it easier for looters to continue looting' Nelson Mandela Foundation' Sello Hatang says ANC doesn't take corruption seriously, if it did it would act against its members. 27 August 2020 7:32 AM
Ters benefit payouts to resume after 'questionable' payments investigated Bruce Whitfield interviews B4SA's Robert Legh. 'There are reports funds were paid to minors, prisoners, people who've passed away' 26 August 2020 7:52 PM
'If you assume govt doesn't borrow on weekends, it's borrowing R2b a day' Nedbank announces a huge drop in profits. CEO Mike Brown on these results and urgency for govt to implement structural reforms. 26 August 2020 7:02 PM
Mining of the future could help spare the planet or ruin it Minerals are synonymous with wealth but they are finite and we need more 26 August 2020 7:15 PM
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved. 25 August 2020 8:49 PM
No more 'Finger Lickin', for now, says KFC Kentucky Fried Chicken's temporarily taken its classic slogan off the menu. 'It's a big deal' says branding expert Andy Rice. 25 August 2020 8:01 PM
Poor health is costing employees their productivity MediSpace Lifestyle Institute founder Dr Tshidi Gule discusses how presenteeism can affect productivity at a workplace. 25 August 2020 2:52 PM
SA Book Fair announces virtual event this September The South African Book Fair to host a virtual event in support of the book industry during the Covid-19 pandemic. 25 August 2020 12:13 PM
ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom opens up about his money and beliefs about it Bruce Whitfield talks to anti-apartheid activist Derek Hanekom about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...) 24 August 2020 5:26 PM
'There will be major consequences for Barcelona if Lionel Messi were to leave' Writer Kurt Buckerfield unpacks the soccer superstar's announcement that he wants to leave his Spanish club. 26 August 2020 1:43 PM
Bafana Bafana to return to competitive football in November After the Sao Tome back-to-back qualifiers, Bafana Bafana will be back in competitive action between 22-30 March 2021 when they ho... 22 August 2020 6:51 PM
Sundowns looking to close the gap at the top of the PSL log Pre-tournament favourites Sevilla and Inter Milan set for an exciting clash in the Europa League final this evening. 21 August 2020 2:14 PM
Coast guard watch opens fire after seeing shark during swim call Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 August 2020 8:36 AM
[VIDEO] Alleged drunk police officer caught on camera while on duty Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 August 2020 8:35 AM
Girl calling out 'Tooth Fairy' mother with funny note leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 August 2020 8:38 AM
'Donald Trump's handling of COVID-19 might cost him the election' The Guardian Washington bureau chief David Smith and freelance journalist based in USA Kenichi Serino reflect on the US elections. 19 August 2020 11:39 AM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
Beirut blast: 'Think of an apocalyptic movie, that is what it looks like' South African broadcaster living in Lebanon Mia Verdoorn Shamma reflects on how the country looks like after the two explosions. 7 August 2020 7:35 AM
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
'It could take SA until 2025 to resume level of economic activity of Q4/2019' 'It's a crisis of hope'. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec. 25 August 2020 6:47 PM
Ramaphosa’s scorecard: The state (not the ANC) has done alright - JP Landman "The state is on a new trajectory – it’s vital the ANC follows suit," says political analyst JP Landman. 24 August 2020 6:52 PM
Together we are solving diabetes, one human at a time - online coaching platform Personalised one-on-one healthcare is the answer to the problems diabetics face says Guidepost CEO, Graham Rowe. 20 August 2020 7:07 PM
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
The World View - Riots In Wisconsin

The World View - Riots In Wisconsin

27 August 2020 8:49 AM

Worsening floods a rising floodwater death toll in Afghanistan & Pakistan.
 
Life in space some interesting space bacteria research in Japan. 

 


The World View - A Potential Serial Killer Hunt

26 August 2020 9:34 AM

America’s living corpse she came to as she was about to be embalmed.

Soccer bombshells Harry Maguire & Lionel Messi are both in the news. 

 

The World View - A US Police Shooting

25 August 2020 8:32 AM

The New Zealand Mosque Killer a 4 day sentencing hearing has begun.
 
10 Covid-19 free countries all are approaching a metaphoric crossroads.  

 

The World View - A Growing Revolution In Belarus

24 August 2020 8:37 AM

An Illegal party in Peru 13 people died when police raided a nightclub.

No more rule Britannia? the song could be pulled from classical concerts. 

 

The World View - Russian Poisoning

21 August 2020 8:33 AM

The Manchester bomber’s brother he’s been given a record prison term.
 
The money mystery over the former Spanish King & his ex lover.
 
Sea forts for sale 3 English man made isles... & yours for 200 million rand. 

The World View - Libya’s Migrant Tragedy

20 August 2020 8:49 AM

Berlin terror attack 3 motorcyclists suffered nasty injuries.

Chinese flood it has the potential to put millions of people at risk. 

 

The World View - The Plastic Atlantic

19 August 2020 8:36 AM

A cornered president the ruler of Belarus claims an attempted coup.

Donald Trump’s pardon for a woman who dared to vote 148 years ago. 

 

The World View - Freedom Marches In Minsk

17 August 2020 8:35 AM

The Tokyo olympic fear from a leading Japanese disease specialist.
 
Anglo-French disharmony fuelled by the migrant crisis.

The cavern club lockdown rules are putting the Beatles birthplace in peril. 

 

The World View - A Middle East Peace Deal

14 August 2020 8:37 AM

VJ day 75 years on there’ll be a rare public appearance by Prince Philip.
 
Donald Trump’s showers an actual spat in America over faucet flow.

 

The World View - America’s Conspiracy Candidate

13 August 2020 8:32 AM

Europe’s virus spike a number of countries are on renewed Covid alert.

The future of champagne problems galore for the famous French fizz.

 

4 accused found guilty of the rape, murder of lesbian couple in Mooinooi

27 August 2020 8:36 AM

Nzimande: Students found to have misled NSFAS will face criminal charges

27 August 2020 8:21 AM

The land, ANC and IFP relations – Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi turns 92

27 August 2020 7:41 AM

