The World View - An American-Russian Clash

The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 11:05
Dr Roze Phillips
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips - Futurist, Medical Doctor and the group executive for people and culture at ABSA
Today at 11:05
Relationships focus- Age differences in relationships
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Casey Blake
Today at 11:32
Chris Roland - co-director of "SANTANA" which premiers on Netflix on Friday
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:10
ipid
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ndileka Cola, IPID Spokesperson
Vuyo Mhaga, spokesperson for Gauteng Premier David Makhura
Today at 12:12
Presidents answers in parliament was satisfactory.
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Steenhuisen
Today at 12:23
Herman Mashaba's new political party
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Herman Mashaba
Today at 12:27
Political analysis on new party
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ntsikelelo Breakfast - School of Security and African Studies at Stellenbosch University
Ntsikelelo Breakfast
Today at 12:37
Rental evictions - the number of people evicted during level 2
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kashiefa Achmat
Today at 12:40
MEC for human settlements to respond
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tertius Simmers - Western Cape Provincial Minister of Human Settlements at ...
Today at 12:45
BeyondCOVID Survey reveals over ¾ of SA businesses report revenue losses due to Covid-19
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lings Naidoo - Co-founder at BeyondCOVID initiative
Today at 12:52
The news week that was -with KG Mokgadi
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kagiso Mokgadi
Today at 16:10
William Segodisho Update
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Today at 16:20
The Sim twins Update
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Bryson - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
No Items to show
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
UPDATE: Firefighters, 702 listeners are rebuilding a family's burnt down house Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi says the house is almost finished and pleads with listeners to help with furniture. 28 August 2020 7:40 AM
UPDATE: SA reports 2,585 new COVID-19 cases as recovery rate reaches 86% The number of national recoveries so far is 531,338, which translates to a recovery rate of 86%. Gauteng has 178,479 recoveries. 27 August 2020 9:56 PM
'There is a difference between Gumede and Magashule, he is not facing charges' News24 journalist James de Villiers says reports show that NEC will tell officials accused of wrongdoings to step aside. 27 August 2020 5:15 PM
View all Local
Distell lost more than R4b (R1.5b lost to govt) through alcohol sale bans - CEO The makers of Klippies and Savanna are 'frenetically' back in business since booze was unbanned says Distell CEO Richard Rushton. 27 August 2020 8:23 PM
Ramaphosa: SA's R500bn stimulus package funds haven’t been stolen President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday replied to oral questions in the National Assembly on government’s fight against gender-base... 27 August 2020 3:47 PM
Chaos erupts after shooting of Eldorado Park teen allegedly by police Saps' Brigadier Mathapelo Peters and EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise give an update on the killing of Nathaniel Julius. 27 August 2020 1:12 PM
View all Politics
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
Massmart, owner of Game and Makro, reports huge losses but online sales soar As it struggles to turn stores around, Massmart's half-year loss widened to R1.1b. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mitch Slape. 27 August 2020 6:45 PM
Bank writes off interest charges for pensioner scammed at parking pay point Wendy Knowler gives an update on the woman scammed out of nearly R40 000 when a fraudster got hold of her credit card and pin. 26 August 2020 8:19 PM
View all Business
Advertising and gender stereotypes: 'We won't default to the same old tropes' Joanne Joseph explored this in more detail with CEO of Grey Africa and advertising expert, Fran Luckin. 27 August 2020 6:00 PM
I always thought I was going to be a DJ - Leanne Manas Clement Manyathela chats to the Morning Live presenter in this week's #HangingOutwithClement. 27 August 2020 12:52 PM
No more 'Finger Lickin', for now, says KFC Kentucky Fried Chicken's temporarily taken its classic slogan off the menu. 'It's a big deal' says branding expert Andy Rice. 25 August 2020 8:01 PM
View all Lifestyle
Thabang Moroe fired as CEO of Cricket South Africa Moroe was placed on suspension in December 2019 on allegations of misconduct. 27 August 2020 3:32 PM
'There will be major consequences for Barcelona if Lionel Messi were to leave' Writer Kurt Buckerfield unpacks the soccer superstar's announcement that he wants to leave his Spanish club. 26 August 2020 1:43 PM
Bafana Bafana to return to competitive football in November After the Sao Tome back-to-back qualifiers, Bafana Bafana will be back in competitive action between 22-30 March 2021 when they ho... 22 August 2020 6:51 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Baby tasting ice-cream for the first time is funny and cute Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 August 2020 8:42 AM
[WATCH] Lightning strikes as groom curses 2020 at wedding Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 August 2020 8:41 AM
Coast guard watch opens fire after seeing shark during swim call Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 August 2020 8:36 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: SA reports 2,585 new COVID-19 cases as recovery rate reaches 86% The number of national recoveries so far is 531,338, which translates to a recovery rate of 86%. Gauteng has 178,479 recoveries. 27 August 2020 9:56 PM
At least a third of world’s schoolchildren unable to access remote learning A Unicef report shows 463-million children globally were unable to access remote learning since the COVID-19 outbreak. 27 August 2020 1:30 PM
'Donald Trump's handling of COVID-19 might cost him the election' The Guardian Washington bureau chief David Smith and freelance journalist based in USA Kenichi Serino reflect on the US elections. 19 August 2020 11:39 AM
View all World
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
View all Africa
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved. 25 August 2020 8:49 PM
No more 'Finger Lickin', for now, says KFC Kentucky Fried Chicken's temporarily taken its classic slogan off the menu. 'It's a big deal' says branding expert Andy Rice. 25 August 2020 8:01 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
arrow_forward
The World View - An American-Russian Clash

The World View - An American-Russian Clash

28 August 2020 8:30 AM

A Coronavirus scare in India the entire Andamanese tribe has been tested.

A Missing masterpiece a Dutch painting’s been stolen for the 3rd time. 

 


More episodes from The World View with Adam Gilchrist

The World View - Riots In Wisconsin

27 August 2020 8:49 AM

Worsening floods a rising floodwater death toll in Afghanistan & Pakistan.
 
Life in space some interesting space bacteria research in Japan. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - A Potential Serial Killer Hunt

26 August 2020 9:34 AM

America’s living corpse she came to as she was about to be embalmed.

Soccer bombshells Harry Maguire & Lionel Messi are both in the news. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - A US Police Shooting

25 August 2020 8:32 AM

The New Zealand Mosque Killer a 4 day sentencing hearing has begun.
 
10 Covid-19 free countries all are approaching a metaphoric crossroads.  

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - A Growing Revolution In Belarus

24 August 2020 8:37 AM

An Illegal party in Peru 13 people died when police raided a nightclub.

No more rule Britannia? the song could be pulled from classical concerts. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Russian Poisoning

21 August 2020 8:33 AM

The Manchester bomber’s brother he’s been given a record prison term.
 
The money mystery over the former Spanish King & his ex lover.
 
Sea forts for sale 3 English man made isles... & yours for 200 million rand. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Libya’s Migrant Tragedy

20 August 2020 8:49 AM

Berlin terror attack 3 motorcyclists suffered nasty injuries.

Chinese flood it has the potential to put millions of people at risk. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - The Plastic Atlantic

19 August 2020 8:36 AM

A cornered president the ruler of Belarus claims an attempted coup.

Donald Trump’s pardon for a woman who dared to vote 148 years ago. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Freedom Marches In Minsk

17 August 2020 8:35 AM

The Tokyo olympic fear from a leading Japanese disease specialist.
 
Anglo-French disharmony fuelled by the migrant crisis.

The cavern club lockdown rules are putting the Beatles birthplace in peril. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - A Middle East Peace Deal

14 August 2020 8:37 AM

VJ day 75 years on there’ll be a rare public appearance by Prince Philip.
 
Donald Trump’s showers an actual spat in America over faucet flow.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UPDATE: Firefighters, 702 listeners are rebuilding a family's burnt down house

Local

SAHRC traces person responsible for Tracy Zille Twitter account

Local

'There is a difference between Gumede and Magashule, he is not facing charges'

Local

Two girls both aged 6 raped, suspect assaulted in Kagiso

28 August 2020 10:19 AM

WATCH LIVE: Judge Zondo to hear more evidence on FS Asbestos Project

28 August 2020 10:09 AM

WATCH LIVE: Motsoaledi gives update on DHA services under level 2 lockdown

28 August 2020 10:07 AM

