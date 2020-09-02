The World View - President Trump In Kenosha

Today at 11:32 #RideWithMe Today with Kieno Kammies

125 125

Today at 11:35 What's The Tea- cyber cheating The Clement Manyathela Show

125 125

Today at 11:45 Trend spotting with Chantell Illbury Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox

125 125

Today at 12:05 Clip: John Moodey has announced tearfully that he is resigning from the Democratic Alliance. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter

125 125

Today at 12:07 John Moodey resigns from the Democratic Alliance. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Mike Moriarty- Democratic Alliance Chief Whip in Gauteng Provincial Legislature

125 125

Today at 12:10 Analysis: John Moodey becomes the fourth person to leave the Democratic Alliance- is The party crumbling? The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Ongama Mtimka- Political Analyst

125 125

Today at 12:12 MP Bongani Bongo - will he stay or go? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Nomfanelo Cota - spokesperson at ANC caucus

125 125

Today at 12:15 John Moodley abandons battle for DA federal leadership position The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

John Moodley - Gauteng Provincial lawyer at Democratic Alliance

125 125

Today at 12:15 AUDITOR-GENERAL OF SOUTH AFRICA TO BRIEF THE MEDIA ON THE COVID-19 RELIEF FUNDS AUDIT. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter

125 125

Today at 12:23 Spate of murders in Umzumbe municipality - mayor responds The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Londolo Zungu - Mayor at Umzumbe municipality

125 125

Today at 12:23 MEC Maile reflects on key challenges experienced by municipalities during COVID-19 and presents an update on government’s support across municipalities. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Ayanda Nyathi - EWN Reporter

125 125

Today at 12:27 Is the ANC changing its position on farm murders? ISS responds The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Gareth Newham - Head Of The Governance, Crime And Justice Division at Institute Of Security Studies Crime And Justice Programme

Gareth Newham

Gareth Newham, Head of Governance at Institute for Security Studies

125 125

Today at 12:27 POLICE MINISTER VISITS KZN FARM MURDER SITE: A prominent KwaZulu-Natal farmer and his wife were brutally killed on their farm in Normandien on Saturday night. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

125 125

Today at 12:34 Restaurants not following compliance guidelines - Tourism Department responds The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Blessing Manale - Spokesperson at Department of Tourism

125 125

Today at 12:37 RASA on local restaurants not following compliance guideline The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa

Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurant Association of SA

Wendy Alberts

125 125

Today at 12:45 on the development of the Space Infrastructure Hub The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Dr Val Munsami - Deputy Director General at Department Of Science And Technology

Dr Valanathan Munsami

125 125

Today at 12:52 JJ Cornish: The Africa Report The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

JJ Cornish

125 125

Today at 18:20 ZOOM: Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

125 125

Today at 19:08 SKYPE: Business Unusual - Dow Jones index The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

125 125

Today at 19:19 SKYPE: How a four month battle with RCS was resolved The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wendy Knowler

125 125