The World View - The India & China Border Scrap

Let’s go back to work a surprising plea from the boss of Netflix.
The Prince & us Paupers Harry has reimbursed taxpayers‘ money.
Mutilated horses French police try to solve an equine mystery.
Too fat to rent outrage over a weight restriction on a holiday house in England.
Novichok reaction the EU is urged to take action against Russia.
Gary Lineker’s refugee stand the ex England soccer star’s bold offer.
The honey bee treatment an amazing link to helping breast cancer patients.
Jet pack man a US investigation into a guy buzzing aircraft at LAX.
Mohammed cartoons a French magazine may be playing with fire.
2 British sea rescues lucky escapes for a silly swimmer & a dozy dog.
Plane victims in court the trial over the shooting down of flight MH17.
Terror arrests at a British airport after 2 fighter jets are scrambled.
Prince harry’s rejection much is being made of his brotherly rift.
The hero dog a top honour for Kuno - an injured British army dog.
The World’s oldest couple celebrating 79 years of marriage in Ecuador.
A Coronavirus scare in India the entire Andamanese tribe has been tested.
A Missing masterpiece a Dutch painting’s been stolen for the 3rd time.
Worsening floods a rising floodwater death toll in Afghanistan & Pakistan.
Life in space some interesting space bacteria research in Japan.