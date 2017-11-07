Paradise Papers : Apple, Nike, Glencore, Everton FC and the other companies exposed in the tax leak so far

The massive leak of over 13 million internal documents from leading offshore law firm Appleby and corporate services provider Estera has exposed the sometimes murky dealings of many multinational firms and wealthy individuals. The files were obtained by German newspaper Suddeutsche Zeitung and shared with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists. Here’s what we know so far about the revelations surrounding large companies in the cache of documents.