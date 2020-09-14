The World View - Rising Coronavirus Rates

Today at 09:33 Barb's Wire Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Barbara Friedman

Today at 09:40 Funeral parlours to go on strike Today with Kieno Kammies

Today at 10:05 A reflection on South Africa's COVID19 modeling The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Sheetal Silal

Bruce Mellado

Today at 10:08 International news with the BBCs Audrey Tinline Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Audrey Tinline

Today at 10:20 Experian:Stolen data surfaces on the internet Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Trudie Broekmann - Attorney at Trudie Broekmann Attorneys

Ferdie Pieterse - CEO at Experian South Africa

Today at 10:33 SANDF on Zim flight Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Siphiwe Dlamini

Today at 10:35 A focus on rail security The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Jack Mazibuko

Steve Harris

Today at 11:05 Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Paul Roelofse

Today at 11:05 Family Matters- Sibling Dynamics The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Charity Mkone

Basetsana Kumalo - Former Miss SA, TV presenter and Entrepreneur at ...

Johanna Mukoki - Director Of Travel With Flair at Travel With Flair

Today at 11:20 UCT GSB- Leadership in turbulent times Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Jonathan Steyn - Convenor Of The Business Of Wine Programme at Uct Graduate School Of Business.

Today at 12:10 Officials: Iran weighs plot to kill U.S. ambassador to South Africa The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Naeem Jeenah - Executive Director at Afro Middle East Centre

Today at 12:13 Ramaphosa wants answers on the ANC Zimbabwe flight - DA responds The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Kobus Marais - Shadow Minister Of Defence & Military Veterans at Da

Today at 12:15 Ramaphosa wants answers on the ANC Zimbabwe flight - analyst responds The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Siphamandla Zondi

Today at 12:23 Undertakers threaten strike action- Health dept responds The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Murdock Ramathuba - Regional Director at Department of Health

Today at 12:37 UFS dermatologist publishes first-ever comprehensive skin atlas Dr Lehlohonolo Makhakhe The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Dr Lehlohonolo Makhakhe - senior lecturer and specialist in the Department of Dermatology at University of Free State

Today at 12:40 DA condemns Cabinet`s decision to remove statues to “theme parks” The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Prof Ciraj Rassool

