The World View - Alexei Navalny & Novichok

The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:05
Knowler Knows Consumer Talk - Buying a second hand car
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist
Johan Reyneke - Co Founder of Car Inspection
Today at 15:10
EWN: Bizos laid to rest
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Today at 15:20
Andile Lungisa starts sentence
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kathryn Kimberly, Senior legal writer for Arena Holdings
Today at 16:10
#DoctorslivesMatter
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:50
Decline in level of Vaal Dam
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Chris Moseki, Climate Change Specialist Scientist at Department of Water and Sanitation
Today at 17:10
NANDUWE and WATA executive committees dissolved
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Jacob Mamabolo
Today at 18:09
SARB slashes repo rate by .25%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Today at 18:12
Woolworths Annual financial results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Roy Bagattini - CEO at Woolworths Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:50
PLAY CLIP: ARY3 - Nonkululeko Gobodo - 5'00"
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Personal Finance Feature: The Best Way To Buy A Car
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'It is sad day when country cannot guarantee safety of its health workers' SA Medical Association president Dr Angelique Coetzee reflects on the murder of anaesthetist Dr Abdulhay Munshi. 17 September 2020 1:46 PM
'The formula that I have is if somebody else can do it I will be able to do it' Actress and businesswoman Sophie Lichaba shares her personal journey on #Hanging out with Clement 17 September 2020 12:47 PM
'People susceptible to COVID-19 and have comorbidities must not let guard down' South African Medical Research Council president and CEO professor Glenda Gray reflects on the move to a lower alert level. 17 September 2020 7:52 AM
[WATCH LIVE] Renowned human rights lawyer George Bizos to be laid to rest today South Africans bid farewell to the struggle icon at the Westpark Cemetary in Randburg. 17 September 2020 9:44 AM
President Cyril Ramaphosa announces move to Level 1 from Sunday There will be increased support for gender-based violence survivors. Restrictions on international travel will be eased. 16 September 2020 7:57 PM
[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa updates South Africa on lockdown at 7pm The president is addressing South Africans on developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted response to the COVID-19 pandemic. 16 September 2020 7:03 PM
Hard lockdown was a brave move, on balance - Discovery CEO 'I'm optimistic about the year ahead'. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Adrian Gore (CEO, Discovery Limited). 16 September 2020 6:54 PM
Online business boom: e-commerce in SA to jump 150% by 2025 FNB estimates that e-commerce will be worth R225b in five years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Rand Merchant Bank's Aluwani Thenga. 15 September 2020 7:23 PM
Eskom gets tough on municipal debt, attaches Free State farms worth R2.5b Is Matjhabeng Municipality just a small fish in a sea of Eskom defaulters? Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Adrian Saville. 15 September 2020 6:43 PM
'We lived in a big house with a pool. But my parents were anxious about money' Bruce Whitfield interviews 702 presenter John Perlman about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2020 8:08 PM
Foreigners – fearful of SA’s spiralling debt – are dumping government bonds The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 14 September 2020 7:14 PM
New specialist property financier, ZDFin to bridge the gap for community schemes Looking for bridging finance and smart financial solutions for community schemes? Keep reading. 14 September 2020 7:30 AM
Cricket South Africa apologises to Momentum for board member's tweet Dr Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw called the insurer's decision not to renew sponsorship 'irrational' and questioned its BEE status. 16 September 2020 4:37 PM
'Newspapers know about what I will be doing more than I do,' says Gavin Hunt With speculation linking him to the Kaizer Chiefs coaching role, Hunt says he is waiting for word from his agent. 14 September 2020 5:35 PM
Any intervention we implement is controlled by us, not the minister - Sascoc Acting CEO Ravi Govender says the federation is not putting Cricket SA under administration. 14 September 2020 2:14 PM
[WATCH] Old man uses slush machine at store thinking it's hand sanitiser Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 17 September 2020 8:27 AM
[WATCH] Garbage truck tossing woman from bench goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 17 September 2020 8:26 AM
Does Moeng's claims over Somizi's TV show tick the copyright infringement box? Independent advocate specialising in media, international and constitutional law Ben Winks unpacks copyright protection. 16 September 2020 1:49 PM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
It’s slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek. 15 September 2020 1:17 PM
Commodities – with notable exceptions – are having a great year Supply/demand fundamentals are looking good, for now. Absa Corporate and Investment Banking provides a view on 2020 and beyond. 14 September 2020 2:53 PM
Inflation is not dead. Gold will continue to glitter once fear subsides There is just so much money-printing going on in the world right now, says Bevan Jones, CEO of African Source Markets. 17 September 2020 11:39 AM
On the money? It's a big no to generic financial services slogans from Andy Rice Banks and insurers are all saying the same thing! Branding expert Andy Rice berates the sector on The Money Show. 15 September 2020 8:35 PM
I’ve never been interested in money - Cameron (11), son of Bruce Whitfield "It's brilliant! The jokes are actually funny," says Cameron in his review of "Manage Your Money Like a Grownup". 15 September 2020 11:29 AM
The World View With Adam Gilchrist
The World View - Alexei Navalny & Novichok

The World View - Alexei Navalny & Novichok

15 September 2020 9:00 AM

Lewis Hamilton’s BLM gesture now the driver’s being investigated.

Life on Venus a new study looks into extra terrestrial microbes. 

 


The World View - Crimes In Venezuela

17 September 2020 8:32 AM

Serious Covid concerns the latest focus on India & vaccines.
 
Barbados ditches the queen they don’t want her as head of State.

The pilgrims’ 400th birthday when the Mayflower set sail for America. 

 

The World View - A New Middle East

16 September 2020 8:34 AM

A huge US city payout to the bereaved family of Breonna Taylor.

Obstacles on becoming British criticism of the U.K. citizenship test. 

 

The World View - Rising Coronavirus Rates

14 September 2020 8:42 AM

A 2nd wave of wildfires America’s West coast is preparing for the worst.

The baggy pants law a US city is relaxing a law to relax their trousers. 

 

The World View - A Fire In Beirut

11 September 2020 9:15 AM

Coronavirus Vaccine Logistics plans are afoot on how to deliver it.
 
Brexit anger frosty talks between the EU & UK have come to an end.
 
Prudes in Paris a museum refused entry to a woman for looking too sexy. 

 

The World View - Fire at a refugee camp on a Greek island

10 September 2020 9:43 AM

The UK’s virus & vaccine problems the AstraZeneca trials are now on hold.

Donald Trump the peacemaker he’s up for the Nobel peace prize.

The World View - The India & China Border Scrap

9 September 2020 8:41 AM

Racism pressure on US police 2 police chiefs have had to quit.

American wild fire rescues as the fires in California continue.
 
Missing on the moors an 80 year old vanished in the wilds of Yorkshire. 

 

The World View - The Alexei Navalny Aftermath

8 September 2020 11:52 AM

Let’s go back to work a surprising plea from the boss of Netflix.

The Prince & us Paupers Harry has reimbursed taxpayers‘ money. 

 

The World View - Belarus Protests

7 September 2020 8:41 AM

Mutilated horses French police try to solve an equine mystery.
 
Too fat to rent outrage over a weight restriction on a holiday house in England. 

 

The World View - A Heartbeat In The Rubble

4 September 2020 8:49 AM

Novichok reaction the EU is urged to take action against Russia. 
 
Gary Lineker’s refugee stand the ex England soccer star’s bold offer. 

 

'It is sad day when country cannot guarantee safety of its health workers'

Local

[WATCH LIVE] Renowned human rights lawyer George Bizos to be laid to rest today

Politics

'The formula that I have is if somebody else can do it I will be able to do it'

Local

WHO warns of 'alarming rates of transmission' of virus in Europe

17 September 2020 12:37 PM

UPDATE: All 4 accused in Vanderbijlpark girl's kidnapping plead guilty

17 September 2020 11:56 AM

2 cops shot and wounded in Centurion after shoot-out with criminals

17 September 2020 11:39 AM

