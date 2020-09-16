The World View - A New Middle East

A huge US city payout to the bereaved family of Breonna Taylor.
Obstacles on becoming British criticism of the U.K. citizenship test.
Lewis Hamilton’s BLM gesture now the driver’s being investigated.
Life on Venus a new study looks into extra terrestrial microbes.
A 2nd wave of wildfires America’s West coast is preparing for the worst.
The baggy pants law a US city is relaxing a law to relax their trousers.
Coronavirus Vaccine Logistics plans are afoot on how to deliver it.
Brexit anger frosty talks between the EU & UK have come to an end.
Prudes in Paris a museum refused entry to a woman for looking too sexy.
The UK’s virus & vaccine problems the AstraZeneca trials are now on hold.
Donald Trump the peacemaker he’s up for the Nobel peace prize.
Racism pressure on US police 2 police chiefs have had to quit.
American wild fire rescues as the fires in California continue.
Missing on the moors an 80 year old vanished in the wilds of Yorkshire.
Let’s go back to work a surprising plea from the boss of Netflix.
The Prince & us Paupers Harry has reimbursed taxpayers‘ money.
Mutilated horses French police try to solve an equine mystery.
Too fat to rent outrage over a weight restriction on a holiday house in England.
Novichok reaction the EU is urged to take action against Russia.
Gary Lineker’s refugee stand the ex England soccer star’s bold offer.
The honey bee treatment an amazing link to helping breast cancer patients.
Jet pack man a US investigation into a guy buzzing aircraft at LAX.