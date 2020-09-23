The World View - Dark Web Police Raids

China versus the US their tensions are aired at the United Nations.
Whose Gold Is whose? a court case begins on the fate of Venezuelan gold.
Luis Suarez becomes Italian but did the footballer cheat a citizenship test.
Damned US cities Donald Trump is set to cut funding over protests.
The Chinese war video some strange military propaganda.
A rare Aston Martin the 1 & only bulldog sports car is being resurrected.
US police weapons an amazing revelation about the Washington protests.
The justice wedding happy ever after for Maya Moore & Jonathan Irons.
A man, a piano & a mountain the inspiring tale of Max Glover.
Serious Covid concerns the latest focus on India & vaccines.
Barbados ditches the queen they don’t want her as head of State.
The pilgrims’ 400th birthday when the Mayflower set sail for America.
A huge US city payout to the bereaved family of Breonna Taylor.
Obstacles on becoming British criticism of the U.K. citizenship test.
Lewis Hamilton’s BLM gesture now the driver’s being investigated.
Life on Venus a new study looks into extra terrestrial microbes.
A 2nd wave of wildfires America’s West coast is preparing for the worst.
The baggy pants law a US city is relaxing a law to relax their trousers.
Coronavirus Vaccine Logistics plans are afoot on how to deliver it.
Brexit anger frosty talks between the EU & UK have come to an end.
Prudes in Paris a museum refused entry to a woman for looking too sexy.
The UK’s virus & vaccine problems the AstraZeneca trials are now on hold.
Donald Trump the peacemaker he’s up for the Nobel peace prize.
Racism pressure on US police 2 police chiefs have had to quit.
American wild fire rescues as the fires in California continue.
Missing on the moors an 80 year old vanished in the wilds of Yorkshire.