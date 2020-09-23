The World View - Dark Web Police Raids

Today at 09:33 Barb's Wire Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Barbara Friedman

Today at 09:40 Latest on toursim month Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs

Today at 09:50 Alan Winde on SIU investigation into his office for alleged PPE irregularities Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government

Today at 10:05 The Whistleblowers- a new book by Mandy Wiener The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Mandy Wiener - Journalist and Author of 'Ministry of Crime' at ...

Tshepiso Mohlala

Brian Currin

Thabiso Zulu

Today at 10:08 Medical Aid Scheme price increase expected despite impact of pandemic Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Clayton Samsodienn - CEO Phoenix Financial Services Group (PFSG)

Today at 10:33 Effects of lockdown on children Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Dr Sebastian Van As - Head of the Trauma Ward at the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital

Today at 10:45 Home Affairs offering Visa services Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Marisa Jacobs - Director and Head of Immigration and Mobility at Xpatweb

Today at 11:05 Listeners' Choice- Performing Heritage The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Pearl Boshomane Tsotetsi

Prof Sihawu Ngubane - Senior Academic And Head at School Of Undergraduate Studie

Today at 11:05 Patricia De-lille Responds to allegations of corruption made against her Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Patricia de Lille - Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure at ...

Today at 11:35 What's The Tea- Hiding stuff from visitors The Clement Manyathela Show

Today at 11:45 Trendspotting with Mitch Ilbury Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Mitch Illbury

Today at 19:08 Business Unusual - The rise and position of Online Gaming The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Cliff de Wit - CTO and Co-Founder at Dexterity Digital

