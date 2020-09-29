The World View

Bumpy until Christmas” that is Boris Johnson’s Covid 19 assessment.
The caucuses conflict Armenia & Azerbaijan take up a war footing.
A Bridge too far research begins into a bridge across the Irish Sea.
Investigation continues into meat cleaver attack in Paris.
Hundreds of students stranded in accommodation blocks due to Covid 19 outbreaks.
After three years under wraps, Big Ben begins to reveal itself again.
Murdered in North Korea the mystery killing of a South Korean official.
A Hollywood star to the rescue for a lowly football club in Wales.
Covid sniffer dogs unleashed at Helsinki airport.
Covid clarification at last there’s a booklet to explain social regulations.
Captain Tom the movie a film’s to be made about the fundraising hero.
China versus the US their tensions are aired at the United Nations.
Whose Gold Is whose? a court case begins on the fate of Venezuelan gold.
Luis Suarez becomes Italian but did the footballer cheat a citizenship test.
Damned US cities Donald Trump is set to cut funding over protests.
The Chinese war video some strange military propaganda.
A rare Aston Martin the 1 & only bulldog sports car is being resurrected.
US police weapons an amazing revelation about the Washington protests.
The justice wedding happy ever after for Maya Moore & Jonathan Irons.
A man, a piano & a mountain the inspiring tale of Max Glover.