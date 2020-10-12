The World View - Australian research reveals the staying power of Covid

The US presidential debate Donald Trump says no to a virtual version.
The Earthshot prize Prince William backs projects to save our planet.
The Jihadi Beatles the FBI has charged 2 notorious terror suspects.
The D Day veteran’s Train an old soldier has a train named after him.
Economic positives the IMF boss suggests light at the end of the tunnel.
The legal mass wedding a couple ran rings around U.K. social restrictions.
Toxic pollution in Kamchatka a remote bit of Russia’s been contaminated.
A European storm the aftermath means a trail of flooding & damage.
The battle of brothers a new book about Princes Harry & William.
Bumpy until Christmas” that is Boris Johnson’s Covid 19 assessment.
The caucuses conflict Armenia & Azerbaijan take up a war footing.
A Bridge too far research begins into a bridge across the Irish Sea.
With John AdderleyLISTEN TO PODCAST
With John Adderley,LISTEN TO PODCAST
With John Adderley, World View CorrespondenLISTEN TO PODCAST
Investigation continues into meat cleaver attack in Paris.
Hundreds of students stranded in accommodation blocks due to Covid 19 outbreaks.
After three years under wraps, Big Ben begins to reveal itself again.