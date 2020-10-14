The World View - A New Look UN Human Rights Council

North Korea’s new missile paraded in Pyongyang & it’s a massive ICBM.
Millennial saint the process has begun for an Italian computer geek.
A Broken ceasefire Armenia and Azerbaijan blame each other.
Lewis the legend a special tribute to F1 champion Lewis Hamilton.
The US presidential debate Donald Trump says no to a virtual version.
The Earthshot prize Prince William backs projects to save our planet.
The Jihadi Beatles the FBI has charged 2 notorious terror suspects.
The D Day veteran’s Train an old soldier has a train named after him.
Economic positives the IMF boss suggests light at the end of the tunnel.
The legal mass wedding a couple ran rings around U.K. social restrictions.
Toxic pollution in Kamchatka a remote bit of Russia’s been contaminated.
A European storm the aftermath means a trail of flooding & damage.
The battle of brothers a new book about Princes Harry & William.
Bumpy until Christmas” that is Boris Johnson’s Covid 19 assessment.
The caucuses conflict Armenia & Azerbaijan take up a war footing.
A Bridge too far research begins into a bridge across the Irish Sea.
With John AdderleyLISTEN TO PODCAST
With John Adderley,LISTEN TO PODCAST