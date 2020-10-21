The World View - Google In The Dock

Russian hackers the U.K. says they wanted to spoil the Tokyo Olympics.
Wild boar uproar in - of all places - the centre of Rome.
Battleground New York the legacy of the pandemic hits home.
Coronavirus vaccines varying tales in China, the U.K. & Russia.
Sanctions on Russia the EU responds to the Navalny poisoning.
The UK’s Covid chaos new measures, restrictions & legal threats.
Lockdown parties 3 different problems in 3 different British cities.
Mr & Mrs Elton John a strange privacy case is settled out of court.
Poland’s biggest bomb a 2nd world war relic’s exploded in the Baltic.
What is a substantial meal? the definition is crucial for British pubs.
North Korea’s new missile paraded in Pyongyang & it’s a massive ICBM.
Millennial saint the process has begun for an Italian computer geek.
A Broken ceasefire Armenia and Azerbaijan blame each other.
Lewis the legend a special tribute to F1 champion Lewis Hamilton.
The US presidential debate Donald Trump says no to a virtual version.
The Earthshot prize Prince William backs projects to save our planet.
The Jihadi Beatles the FBI has charged 2 notorious terror suspects.
The D Day veteran’s Train an old soldier has a train named after him.