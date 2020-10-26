The World View -Drama In The English Channel

The FBI conspiracy theory that Iran & Russia are trying to spoil the voting.
Two new space centres for NATO & the U.K.
Task force drugs bust a big one in the waters off Iran.
Museum attacks in Germany 5 museums vandalised in Berlin.
Giant Leap for mankind the U.K. has sent a chicken nugget into space.
Lethal ghost gear the growing problem of discarded fishing tackle.
Football super league a breakaway European elite is taking shape.
Russian hackers the U.K. says they wanted to spoil the Tokyo Olympics.
Wild boar uproar in - of all places - the centre of Rome.
Battleground New York the legacy of the pandemic hits home.
Coronavirus vaccines varying tales in China, the U.K. & Russia.
Sanctions on Russia the EU responds to the Navalny poisoning.
The UK’s Covid chaos new measures, restrictions & legal threats.
Lockdown parties 3 different problems in 3 different British cities.
Mr & Mrs Elton John a strange privacy case is settled out of court.
Poland’s biggest bomb a 2nd world war relic’s exploded in the Baltic.
What is a substantial meal? the definition is crucial for British pubs.
North Korea’s new missile paraded in Pyongyang & it’s a massive ICBM.
Millennial saint the process has begun for an Italian computer geek.