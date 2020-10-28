The World View from London

Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 11:05
Making sense of the confusion at Traffic Department offices in Cape Town
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ian Neilson - Mayco member for finance at Mayco member for finance
Today at 11:05
Listeners' Choice- Facebook Community Standards explained
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Fadzai Madzingira - Public Policy Manager, Content for Facebook Africa
Today at 11:35
What's The Tea- baby mama/daddy drama
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 11:45
Mind of a Fox with Chantell Illbury on the US elections
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:07
US election comment
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Brookes Spector - Writing Fellow of the Johannesburg Institute for Avanced Study at the University of Johannesburg and Associate Editor & US Foreign Policy Expert at Daily Maverick
Today at 12:10
Gang extortion in Gugulethu: Criminal gangs always seen as a cape flats, coloured problem. But now townships seeing an increase?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Simon Howell - Research Fellow at Centre for Criminology at UCT
Today at 12:23
Are we seeing a re-emergence of Islamic extremism?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jasmine Opperman - Director at TRAC (Terrorism Research and Analysis Consortium)
Today at 12:37
US election battle Trump vs Biden: Democrats Abroad responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jonathan Ross - member at Democrats Abroad South Africa
Today at 12:45
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: Gamers are spending up to 60% more on games since Covid-19 crisis started
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 12:52
2020 US presidential election neck and neck
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof James Krebs
Today at 19:19
???????
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
Capitec to launch home loan service under its own brand name Capitec Bank is launching its first full home loan offering in partnership with SA Home Loans. CEO Gerrie Fourie explains. 3 November 2020 8:50 PM
What is bail? 'It is determined by gravity of the matter, seriousness of crime' Defence lawyer and former prosecutor and magistrate Marius Du Toit says the court has to weigh up a whole list of factors. 3 November 2020 5:29 PM
Joburg child author Stacey Fru nominated for international award The 13-year-old author says if she won the grand prize, she would translate her books into other African languages. 3 November 2020 4:56 PM
View all Local
US election: Why a Biden administration would be more friendly towards SA As the world gears up to hear if Americans are voting in Trump or Biden, Bruce Whitfield interviews Investec's Greg Cline. 3 November 2020 8:01 PM
US Presidential Election 2020: It's evenly poised in Florida US correspondent Simon Marks says important questions will be answered in the next few hours. 3 November 2020 5:46 PM
Former SAA board member Kwinana continues to dodge questions at Zondo commission Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives an update of the state capture inquiry. 3 November 2020 12:53 PM
View all Politics
Burger King's tender message: Order from McDonalds! From any rival! We need you! Burger King calls on consumers to support fast food outlets during the pandemic. Branding expert Andy Rice gives it a hero rating. 3 November 2020 8:00 PM
US vote: 'In most battleground states the polls at this moment are so tight!' Millions more Americans vote on Tuesday in the close presidential race. Bruce Whitfield interviews CNN's Julia Chatterley. 3 November 2020 6:43 PM
When women join forces, our momentum is unstoppable South African women are standing up to tell their stories, owning and sharing their hard-earned success. Have a listen below! 3 November 2020 2:34 PM
View all Business
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 2 November 2020 8:16 PM
How South African women are shattering the barriers to success South African women are standing up to tell their stories, owning and sharing their hard-earned success. Have a listen below! 2 November 2020 12:32 PM
This is what it looks like when a woman owns her success South African women are standing up to tell their stories, owning and sharing their hard-earned success. Have a listen below! 2 November 2020 8:00 AM
View all Lifestyle
How time flies! It's a year since SA won the Rugby World Cup Sportswriter Lloyd Burnard says a win against New Zealand in Wellington in 2018 was a turning point. People started having belief. 2 November 2020 6:25 PM
Amakhosi rue missed chances as Bucs win 3-0 Zakhele Lepasa Vincent Pule and Thembinkosi Lorch scored to give Pirates a three-goal advantage ahead of the second leg. 31 October 2020 5:28 PM
CSA interim board 'can hopefully steer cricket in the right direction' Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has announced that the interim board that will be in place for an initial period of three months. 30 October 2020 1:20 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] A new foot-operated vending machine has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 November 2020 8:51 AM
[WATCH] Bizarre moment as whale pushing Kayaker out the way goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 November 2020 8:50 AM
[WATCH] Family driving through end of actual rainbow goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 November 2020 8:20 AM
View all Entertainment
'Closeness in presidential race reflects the dividedness in American politics' Feature Story correspondent Jagruti Dave reflects on the tight race for the White House between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. 4 November 2020 7:31 AM
Prospect of crisis if Trump doesn't accept election result - Pundit University of Johannesburg politics and international relations professor Siphamandla Zondi reflects on the US elections. 3 November 2020 8:54 AM
'Pick companies that can survive Republicans, Democrats and pandemics' Bruce Whitfield interviews Byron Lotter (Portfolio Manager, Vestact) about the effects of the US election on the world this week. 2 November 2020 7:23 PM
View all World
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
#EndSars: Nigerians in SA march to demand action against police brutality More than a dozen protestors were shot by the police in Lekki District in Lagos on Tuesday. 21 October 2020 1:22 PM
View all Africa
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Promised Land: Exploring SA’s Land Conflict' by Karl Kemp The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kemp about his new book about South Africa’s failing land reform. 2 November 2020 7:24 PM
'Emigration is threatening private healthcare in South Africa' "The insured population is potentially emigrating," says Jessica Spira. But, the main concern is healthcare workers leaving. 30 October 2020 2:01 PM
Yes, money can 'buy' you happiness! But invest in experiences, not things There's also a magic number beyond which more money doesn't equate to more happiness, says personal finance guru Warren Ingram. 29 October 2020 8:43 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
arrow_forward
The World View from London

The World View from London

28 October 2020 8:27 AM


More episodes from The World View with Adam Gilchrist

The World View - And The Winner Is...

4 November 2020 8:51 AM

Europe’s terror threat levels raised after the attacks in France & Austria. 
 
Be a snitch a U.K. police chief urges us to inform on lockdown breakers. 
 
The Italian escape a village in Italy that’s paying people to live there. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Election Day USA

3 November 2020 8:42 AM

Amber beats Johnny the movie star libel trial is finally over.
 
A fairytale crime the true story of an Indian doctor, a magic lamp & a genie. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - A New Lockdown in England

2 November 2020 8:37 AM

Stuck in a tumble dryer 3 English idiots needed rescuing. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - A Terror Attack In France

30 October 2020 9:37 AM

The future pandemic report the UN is urging more co-operation. 
 
Princess Diana’s landmine charity they desperately need funds.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Asteroid called the God of Chaos heading our way

29 October 2020 9:17 AM

European lockdowns France & Germany are back to square one.
 
5 days & counting the clock is ticking to the US Presidential election.
 
The God of chaos the name of an asteroid heading our way. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View from London

27 October 2020 8:36 AM

Belgium faces a new Covid-19 crisis. Some Arab nations boycott French goods. Finnair comes up with a unique and popular airline meal deal. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View -Drama In The English Channel

26 October 2020 8:39 AM

Turkey’s French insult it has caused a major rift between Paris & Ankara

Australia protests to Qatar after women were given body searches.

 The Welsh shopping question what is essential & what is not.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View  - Trump Versus Biden

23 October 2020 8:50 AM

The FBI conspiracy theory that Iran & Russia are trying to spoil the voting.

Two new space centres for NATO & the U.K.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - The Pope On Gay Union

23 October 2020 7:41 AM

Task force drugs bust a big one in the waters off Iran.
 
Museum attacks in Germany 5 museums vandalised in Berlin.
 
Giant Leap for mankind the U.K. has sent a chicken nugget into space. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'Closeness in presidential race reflects the dividedness in American politics'

World

US vote: 'In most battleground states the polls at this moment are so tight!'

Business World

Why municipalities have to join queue to get VBS money back

Local

EWN Highlights

Bushiris granted R200,000 bail each in fraud, money laundering matter

4 November 2020 11:04 AM

Joburg ANC, Patriotic Alliance end coalition over governance issues

4 November 2020 10:42 AM

US formally quits Paris agreement as election hangs in balance

4 November 2020 10:20 AM

