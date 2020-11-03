The World View - Election Day USA

Stuck in a tumble dryer 3 English idiots needed rescuing.
The future pandemic report the UN is urging more co-operation.
Princess Diana’s landmine charity they desperately need funds.
European lockdowns France & Germany are back to square one.
5 days & counting the clock is ticking to the US Presidential election.
The God of chaos the name of an asteroid heading our way.
Belgium faces a new Covid-19 crisis. Some Arab nations boycott French goods. Finnair comes up with a unique and popular airline meal deal.
Turkey’s French insult it has caused a major rift between Paris & Ankara
Australia protests to Qatar after women were given body searches.
The Welsh shopping question what is essential & what is not.
The FBI conspiracy theory that Iran & Russia are trying to spoil the voting.
Two new space centres for NATO & the U.K.
Task force drugs bust a big one in the waters off Iran.
Museum attacks in Germany 5 museums vandalised in Berlin.
Giant Leap for mankind the U.K. has sent a chicken nugget into space.
Lethal ghost gear the growing problem of discarded fishing tackle.
Football super league a breakaway European elite is taking shape.