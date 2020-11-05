The World View - The Other Candidates

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Siboniso Nxumalo - Head of Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group

Today at 18:39 Report on the public sector wage bill. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Busisiwe Mavuso - CEO at Business Leadership SA

Today at 18:49 ZOOM: Mondia launches Monsooq in South Africa The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Paolo Rizzardini - Chief Commercial Officer and Executive Board Member at Mondia

Today at 19:08 Business Book feature: CART ARY9 - 25’15 ' How I Built This by Guy Raz The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Guy Raz - Podcast Host & Author at How I Built This

