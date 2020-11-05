The World View - The Other Candidates

Former Ivrean prime minister arrested for sedition.
Zimbabwe fury at Donald Trump being compared to Robert Mugabe.
Drug submarines South American drug lords are going underwater.
Airlines’ alternatives some creativity in the absence of passengers.
The Christmas couple it’s a marriage made in festive heaven.
Europe’s terror threat levels raised after the attacks in France & Austria.
Be a snitch a U.K. police chief urges us to inform on lockdown breakers.
The Italian escape a village in Italy that’s paying people to live there.
Amber beats Johnny the movie star libel trial is finally over.
A fairytale crime the true story of an Indian doctor, a magic lamp & a genie.
Stuck in a tumble dryer 3 English idiots needed rescuing.
The future pandemic report the UN is urging more co-operation.
Princess Diana’s landmine charity they desperately need funds.
European lockdowns France & Germany are back to square one.
5 days & counting the clock is ticking to the US Presidential election.
The God of chaos the name of an asteroid heading our way.
Belgium faces a new Covid-19 crisis. Some Arab nations boycott French goods. Finnair comes up with a unique and popular airline meal deal.LISTEN TO PODCAST