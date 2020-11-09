The World View - Cameroon Archbishop kidnapped

Streaming issues? Report here
Govt initiates extradition process to get Bushiris back to SA The self-proclaimed prophet and his wife announced on Saturday that they had left South Africa and were in Malawi, defying their b... 15 November 2020 4:27 PM
Most government officials 'don't take community radio stations seriously' Octavius Masemola of Eyethu FM says officials must stop blue ticking local stations only to then use them during elections. 15 November 2020 3:19 PM
Msimanga: My priority is to ensure effective service delivery across Gauteng Msimanga a former Tshwane Mayor was elected during the party's virtual congress. 15 November 2020 1:43 PM
Joe Biden wins Arizona, the first Democrat to do so since 1996 US correspondent Simon Marks says international observers insist they witnessed no fraud whatsoever with theUS elections. 13 November 2020 5:51 PM
Ace Magashule granted R200,000 bail as his former PA turns state witness Media24 reporter Charles Smith and NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema reflect on the ANC secretary-general's court appearance. 13 November 2020 1:00 PM
DA brand problems contributed to election loss - Independent elections analyst Dawie Scholtz reflects on the voting that took place on Wednesday, which saw the Democratic Alliance losing in many wards. 13 November 2020 7:28 AM
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
For the love of plants: Online service provides 'surprise' delivery every month Saffron de la Rouviere's capitalized on the move to online shopping and turned her passion for plants into a business. 12 November 2020 9:04 PM
Spar CEO delighted at booze sales announcement, 'Tops sales were 20% down' The Money Show interviews Spar CEO Graham O'Connor and Sun International's Anthony Leeming on relaxation of alcohol, travel rules. 12 November 2020 8:32 PM
Nisi Daniels' 'Whitewashing my yellow bones' captures mystery of SA in her bones Literary journalist Karabo Kgoleng says you have to take your time to enjoy reading the 41 pages of this book. 14 November 2020 4:59 PM
When I'm challenged or failure creeps in I try and keep calm - Wayde van Niekerk The South African sprint star says his recent challenge is an injury sustained during a game of rugby with greats such as Benni Mc... 13 November 2020 3:01 PM
MultiChoice grows subscriber base, sees TelkomOne competition as 'opportunity' The MultiChoice Group has added 1.2 million active subscribers, almost half in SA. The Money Show talks to CFO Tim Jacobs. 12 November 2020 7:38 PM
Banyana Banyana make history with 4th Cosafa title in a row Sibulele Holweni struck off a goal-keeping mistake, South Africa held that 1-0 lead throughout the opening half. 14 November 2020 7:42 PM
Irvin Khoza re-elected unopposed as National Soccer League chairman Addressing the media after his re-election, Khoza emphasized the importance of the NSL for football lovers across the country. 11 November 2020 3:24 PM
SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe to contest CAF presidency Patrice Motsepe owns Pretoria-based Mamelodi Sundowns, who have been among the top 10 clubs in Africa for some years and completed... 9 November 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] Shekhinah performs her latest single 'Fixate' The award-winning artist says on #Unplugged the song is the first love letter to herself. 13 November 2020 3:51 PM
[WATCH] Girl performing skateboard trick and getting it right, goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 November 2020 8:42 AM
[WATCH] Guy places ring in Big Mac burger to propose, and girlfriend says yes Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 November 2020 8:42 AM
'Americans are feeling angry, divided, still anxious. 4 ugly years are coming' Joe Biden will almost certainly become the 46th US President in January. Bruce Whitfield talks to political reporter Hans Nichols. 9 November 2020 6:39 PM
Kamala Harris as US vice-president good for gender equality - Naledi Pandor Pundits reflect on the disputed results of the American elections that project Joe Biden as the next president. 9 November 2020 5:03 PM
Biden must lift Zim sanctions, respect other countries' independence - Magashule Ace Magashule said the US should not dictate how other countries run their affairs. 8 November 2020 4:11 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
#EndSars: Nigerians in SA march to demand action against police brutality More than a dozen protestors were shot by the police in Lekki District in Lagos on Tuesday. 21 October 2020 1:22 PM
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
The World View With Adam Gilchrist
The World View - Cameroon Archbishop kidnapped

The World View - Cameroon Archbishop kidnapped

9 November 2020 9:05 AM

Former Ivrean prime minister arrested for sedition.

Zimbabwe fury at Donald Trump being compared to Robert Mugabe.

 


The World View - Good & Bad Covid News

13 November 2020 8:57 AM

Jubilee planning for what will be the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

Ire accent In Ireland the Irish are not happy about a new Emily Blunt movie. 

The World View - A Covid-19 Vaccine

10 November 2020 8:41 AM

Denmark’s mutant virus it has sparked cross border concerns.

The Virgin Hyperloop 2 people have tested the ultimate tube journey.
 
Firework confusion US reports of president Biden celebrations in Britain. 

 

The World View - Ballots & Law Suits

6 November 2020 8:47 AM

Drug submarines South American drug lords are going underwater. 
 
Airlines’ alternatives some creativity in the absence of passengers. 
 
The Christmas couple it’s a marriage made in festive heaven. 

 

The World View - The Other Candidates

5 November 2020 8:51 AM

A 4 week shutdown England’s new lockdown has begun.

A Monster on sonar the Loch Ness monster has been “sighted” again.

 

The World View - And The Winner Is...

4 November 2020 8:51 AM

Europe’s terror threat levels raised after the attacks in France & Austria. 
 
Be a snitch a U.K. police chief urges us to inform on lockdown breakers. 
 
The Italian escape a village in Italy that’s paying people to live there. 

 

The World View - Election Day USA

3 November 2020 8:42 AM

Amber beats Johnny the movie star libel trial is finally over.
 
A fairytale crime the true story of an Indian doctor, a magic lamp & a genie. 

 

The World View - A New Lockdown in England

2 November 2020 8:37 AM

Stuck in a tumble dryer 3 English idiots needed rescuing. 

 

The World View - A Terror Attack In France

30 October 2020 9:37 AM

The future pandemic report the UN is urging more co-operation. 
 
Princess Diana’s landmine charity they desperately need funds.

 

The World View - Asteroid called the God of Chaos heading our way

29 October 2020 9:17 AM

European lockdowns France & Germany are back to square one.
 
5 days & counting the clock is ticking to the US Presidential election.
 
The God of chaos the name of an asteroid heading our way. 

Govt initiates extradition process to get Bushiris back to SA

DA: More than 80 Life Esidimeni tragedy victims still waiting for compensation

Msimanga: My priority is to ensure effective service delivery across Gauteng

Limpopo police hunt poachers who shot and killed a rhino on local game farm

15 November 2020 5:37 PM

ANC Southern Cape regional chair Jovan Bruinders passes away

15 November 2020 5:21 PM

Govt initiates extradition process to get Bushiris back to SA

15 November 2020 4:27 PM

