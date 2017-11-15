The Worldview with Adam Gilchrist

The BBC has uncovered details of a deal that let hundreds of IS fighters - including foreign militants - and their families escape from Raqqa in Syria, under the gaze of the US and British-led coalition and Kurdish-led forces who control the city. The agreement saw hardened militants and foreign fighters leave the city with their families in a convoy after months of the city being besieged by a Kurdish-Arab ground force backed by the U.S.-led coalition’s airstrikes and tactical advisers.



The U.K. Prime Minister, Theresa May, has accused Moscow of meddling. Addressing leading business figures at a banquet in London, the prime minister said Vladimir Putin's government was trying to "undermine free societies". She said it was "planting fake stories" to "sow discord in the West".











