The Worldview with Adam Gilchrist

The BBC has uncovered details of a deal that let hundreds of IS fighters - including foreign militants - and their families escape from Raqqa in Syria, under the gaze of the US and British-led coalition and Kurdish-led forces who control the city. The agreement saw hardened militants and foreign fighters leave the city with their families in a convoy after months of the city being besieged by a Kurdish-Arab ground force backed by the U.S.-led coalition’s airstrikes and tactical advisers.
The U.K. Prime Minister, Theresa May, has accused Moscow of meddling. Addressing leading business figures at a banquet in London, the prime minister said Vladimir Putin's government was trying to "undermine free societies". She said it was "planting fake stories" to "sow discord in the West".
Thumbs up for the sputnik 5 the Russian Covid vaccine works.
The death of captain Tom the UK’s pandemic hero fundraiser was 100.
Britain’s youngest terrorist crimes committed by a 13 year old Neo Nazi.
The bio rocket a test trial with implications for space travel.
Poland bans abortion there are large protests as a result.
Sing while you’re breathing the operatic answer for Covid patients.
Romping in ruffles the amazing success of Netflix’s Bridgerton.
When Joe met Vlad the US President has a 1st chat with Vladimir Putin.
An amazing protest tunnel dug in secret in central London.
Europe’s vaccine problem it’s causing a spat with the U.K.
Female dollars plans are afoot for a US $20 bill featuring Harriet Tubman.
Oxfam’s cunning vaccine plan make the mega wealthy pay.
The stolen election libel case lawyer Rudi Giuliani is being sued.
Keira Knightley’s nudity clause she wants only female film directors.
Chinese warplanes over Taiwan 3 days of military incursions.
The return of the Sea Shanty an old fishermen’s song is in the charts.
Joe Biden’s World welcome great reaction from most nations.
The 2nd class Ambassador he’s the EU’s man in London.
Missing British police files someone deleted important & sensitive data.
Beware your games console injury has cost a pro gamer his console career.