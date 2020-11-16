The World View - The Missing Millionaire Preache

Conquering Mars the doctor laying claim to Mars molecule by molecule.
Dolly “ Pandemic” Parton the singer’s helping vaccine development.
Deadly storm hurricane Iota hurtles into Central America.
The hero diplomat a British consul has saved a drowning woman.
One Pricey Pigeon the world’s most expensive bird has been sold to China.
Jubilee planning for what will be the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.
Ire accent In Ireland the Irish are not happy about a new Emily Blunt movie.
Denmark’s mutant virus it has sparked cross border concerns.
The Virgin Hyperloop 2 people have tested the ultimate tube journey.
Firework confusion US reports of president Biden celebrations in Britain.
Former Ivrean prime minister arrested for sedition.
Zimbabwe fury at Donald Trump being compared to Robert Mugabe.
Drug submarines South American drug lords are going underwater.
Airlines’ alternatives some creativity in the absence of passengers.
The Christmas couple it’s a marriage made in festive heaven.
A 4 week shutdown England’s new lockdown has begun.
A Monster on sonar the Loch Ness monster has been “sighted” again.
Europe’s terror threat levels raised after the attacks in France & Austria.
Be a snitch a U.K. police chief urges us to inform on lockdown breakers.
The Italian escape a village in Italy that’s paying people to live there.
Amber beats Johnny the movie star libel trial is finally over.
A fairytale crime the true story of an Indian doctor, a magic lamp & a genie.