The World View - A 2nd Coronavirus Vaccine

China’s latest vaccine & it’s already being rolled out for use.
Albanian Illegal migrants dozens found on a boat in the English channel.
A New York Christmas tree it may already symbolise the entire year.
Conquering Mars the doctor laying claim to Mars molecule by molecule.
Dolly “ Pandemic” Parton the singer’s helping vaccine development.
A Mega trade pact as signed by 15 countries in Asia & The Pacific.
An English teashop’s legal stand invoking the 805 year old Magna Carta.
The World’s priciest pigeon bought for 1.9 million dollars.
Jubilee planning for what will be the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.
Ire accent In Ireland the Irish are not happy about a new Emily Blunt movie.
Denmark’s mutant virus it has sparked cross border concerns.
The Virgin Hyperloop 2 people have tested the ultimate tube journey.
Firework confusion US reports of president Biden celebrations in Britain.
Former Ivrean prime minister arrested for sedition.
Zimbabwe fury at Donald Trump being compared to Robert Mugabe.
Drug submarines South American drug lords are going underwater.
Airlines’ alternatives some creativity in the absence of passengers.
The Christmas couple it’s a marriage made in festive heaven.
A 4 week shutdown England’s new lockdown has begun.
A Monster on sonar the Loch Ness monster has been “sighted” again.
Europe’s terror threat levels raised after the attacks in France & Austria.
Be a snitch a U.K. police chief urges us to inform on lockdown breakers.
The Italian escape a village in Italy that’s paying people to live there.