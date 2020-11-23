The World View - Donald Trump’s Legal Battle

Anti criticism laws both Thailand & France are banning critical insight.
America’s metal monolith something weird’s appeared in a canyon in Utah.
Covid chaos in Shanghai when mass testing can go wrong.
Australian shark attacks yet another victim has been killed.
The word of the year as chosen by the Oxford English Dictionary.
The Princess Diana interview Prince William welcomes an investigation.
President Putin’s coughing fit it caused instant social media speculation.
China’s latest vaccine & it’s already being rolled out for use.
Albanian Illegal migrants dozens found on a boat in the English channel.
A New York Christmas tree it may already symbolise the entire year.
Conquering Mars the doctor laying claim to Mars molecule by molecule.
Dolly “ Pandemic” Parton the singer’s helping vaccine development.
Deadly storm hurricane Iota hurtles into Central America.
The hero diplomat a British consul has saved a drowning woman.
One Pricey Pigeon the world’s most expensive bird has been sold to China.
A Mega trade pact as signed by 15 countries in Asia & The Pacific.
An English teashop’s legal stand invoking the 805 year old Magna Carta.
The World’s priciest pigeon bought for 1.9 million dollars.
Jubilee planning for what will be the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.
Ire accent In Ireland the Irish are not happy about a new Emily Blunt movie.
Denmark’s mutant virus it has sparked cross border concerns.
The Virgin Hyperloop 2 people have tested the ultimate tube journey.
Firework confusion US reports of president Biden celebrations in Britain.