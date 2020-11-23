The World View - Donald Trump’s Legal Battle

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 20:10
Financial Matters: How your spouse affects your financial future
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
Today at 21:05
Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature:
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
John Steiger - UFO researcher and author from the UK
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
October's 3.3% inflation high: Meat prices won't drop in time for festive season Those Christmas braais and roasts are going to cost you. Bruce Whitfield interviews agricultural economist Paul Makube (FNB). 25 November 2020 6:58 PM
Zondo commission hears of questionable payments to Geoff Makhubo and Zizi Kodwa EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives a summary about what happened at the state capture commission. 25 November 2020 5:52 PM
Gauteng Health to hold nurses' day of prayer Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital operational manager Zengezile Makhombothi talks about challenges they faced during COVID-19. 25 November 2020 4:24 PM
View all Local
Reserve Bank warns of dire consequences for SA if govt goes into debt distress The creditworthiness of banks and insurers will be among the casualties. Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman (Denker). 24 November 2020 7:46 PM
SABC a reflection of ANC and government ambiguity - Carol Paton Journalist says the question for Ramaphosa will be if he can't do it at the broadcaster, can he do it in the rest of the economy? 24 November 2020 6:56 PM
Trump administration gives green light to proceed with Joe Biden transition Bloomberg Politics US editor Kate Hunter says it is hard to imagine how Trump would continue to be president after January 20. 24 November 2020 1:57 PM
View all Politics
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow. 24 November 2020 8:43 PM
'UIF has significant assets' although Nxesi warns of collapse if Ters extended Ters should be extended further says B4SA's Robert Legh. But the Labour Minister is worried about ordinary UIF beneficiaries. 24 November 2020 6:52 PM
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
View all Business
20 liberating habits to break your limiting ones, by Pepe Marais The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pepe Marais about his new book, "20 Habits That Break Habits". 23 November 2020 8:07 PM
Woolworths announces 'Woolies Dash' to take on Checkers’ wildly popular Sixty60 Better late than never. Woolies now has its very own "home deliveries within an hour" service, says Evan Walker (36ONE). 23 November 2020 8:04 PM
'I could've spent years in misery as an actor who never got leading roles' William Kentridge says failure is a subject close to him and one has to make a space in which doubt can float. 20 November 2020 7:45 PM
View all Lifestyle
[BREAKING] Soccer legend Diego Maradona passes away The former Argentina attacking midfielder suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. 25 November 2020 7:11 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Anele Ngcongca passes away The soccer player was involved in a car accident in KwaZulu- Natal on Monday morning. 23 November 2020 10:00 AM
Three South African cricket players isolated after one contracted COVID-19 CSA director of cricket Graeme Smith says the trio will be tested again in a few days. 19 November 2020 2:56 PM
View all Sport
Trevor Noah to host 63rd Grammy Awards Blogger and entertainment commentator Phil Mphela gives us details about the announcement and nominations. 25 November 2020 2:00 PM
[WATCH] Lindiwe Zulu gets meaning of filicide wrong and Malema pokes fun at her Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 November 2020 8:33 AM
View all Entertainment
'I can't accept the results,' Trump tells Chair of House Republican Conference Liz Cheney has urged the US president to respect 'the sanctity of our electoral process' if he can't prove his voter fraud claims. 22 November 2020 2:18 PM
Mixed reaction as Biden seeks donations to fund transition Joe Biden says because Donald Trump refuses to concede and is delaying the Biden-Harris Transition, they must fund it themselves. 21 November 2020 5:28 PM
View all World
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Bushiri will return to SA once he is sure of his safety and security - Lawyer According to Human Rights Lawyer Chrispine Sibande, South Africa and Malawi have a 1972 extradition treaty. 19 November 2020 1:43 PM
'Bushiris to appear in Lilongwe court this afternoon,' says Malawian journalist Daniel Mababa says they have independently confirmed that the preacher and his wife were not on the presidential jet. 18 November 2020 12:52 PM
View all Africa
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
arrow_forward
The World View - Donald Trump’s Legal Battle

The World View - Donald Trump’s Legal Battle

23 November 2020 8:44 AM

The Serbian Covid-19 own goal after the death of a church leader.
 
How to beat lockdown(an English pub landlord had a cunning plan. 

 


More episodes from The World View with Adam Gilchrist

The World View - Russian Religious Persecution

25 November 2020 8:43 AM

Anti criticism laws both Thailand & France are banning critical insight.
 
America’s metal monolith something weird’s appeared in a canyon in Utah. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Sport With Spectators

24 November 2020 8:41 AM

Covid chaos in Shanghai when mass testing can go wrong.

Australian shark attacks yet another victim has been killed.

The word of the year as chosen by the Oxford English Dictionary.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Australian War Crimes

20 November 2020 8:51 AM

The Princess Diana interview Prince William welcomes an investigation.
 
President Putin’s coughing fit it caused instant social media speculation. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - German Covid Protests

19 November 2020 10:36 AM

China’s latest vaccine & it’s already being rolled out for use.
 
Albanian Illegal migrants dozens found on a boat in the English channel.
 
A New York Christmas tree it may already symbolise the entire year. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Donald Trump’s Nuclear Moment

18 November 2020 8:51 AM

Conquering Mars the doctor laying claim to Mars molecule by molecule.

Dolly “ Pandemic” Parton the singer’s helping vaccine development.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - A 2nd Coronavirus Vaccine

17 November 2020 10:12 AM

Deadly storm hurricane Iota hurtles into Central America.

The hero diplomat a British consul has saved a drowning woman.

One Pricey Pigeon the world’s most expensive bird has been sold to China.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - The Missing Millionaire Preache

16 November 2020 8:51 AM

A Mega trade pact as signed by 15 countries in Asia & The Pacific.
 
An English teashop’s legal stand invoking the 805 year old Magna Carta.
 
The World’s priciest pigeon bought for 1.9 million dollars. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Good & Bad Covid News

13 November 2020 8:57 AM

Jubilee planning for what will be the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

Ire accent In Ireland the Irish are not happy about a new Emily Blunt movie. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - A Covid-19 Vaccine

10 November 2020 8:41 AM

Denmark’s mutant virus it has sparked cross border concerns.

The Virgin Hyperloop 2 people have tested the ultimate tube journey.
 
Firework confusion US reports of president Biden celebrations in Britain. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'I was abused and I was raped by Mr X from when I was 10 until I was 16'

Local

Truck owners need to hire SA drivers, not foreigners - All Truck Drivers Forum

Local

Zondo commission hears of questionable payments to Geoff Makhubo and Zizi Kodwa

Local

[BREAKING] Soccer legend Diego Maradona passes away

Sport

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa: Measures to eradicate GBV cannot be carried out by govt alone

25 November 2020 7:58 PM

Diego Maradona, a divine talent with more than a touch of the devil

25 November 2020 7:30 PM

Fight against GBV must go beyond 16 days of activism, says social dev committee

25 November 2020 6:59 PM

