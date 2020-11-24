The World View - Sport With Spectators

Meghan Markle’s Miscarriage (the Duchess has spoken of her pain & loss.
A Naval near miss between a Russian & an American warship.
Jumping to freedom a North Korean gymnast has landed in South Korea.
Anti criticism laws both Thailand & France are banning critical insight.
America’s metal monolith something weird’s appeared in a canyon in Utah.
The Serbian Covid-19 own goal after the death of a church leader.
How to beat lockdown(an English pub landlord had a cunning plan.
The Princess Diana interview Prince William welcomes an investigation.
President Putin’s coughing fit it caused instant social media speculation.
China’s latest vaccine & it’s already being rolled out for use.
Albanian Illegal migrants dozens found on a boat in the English channel.
A New York Christmas tree it may already symbolise the entire year.
Conquering Mars the doctor laying claim to Mars molecule by molecule.
Dolly “ Pandemic” Parton the singer’s helping vaccine development.
Deadly storm hurricane Iota hurtles into Central America.
The hero diplomat a British consul has saved a drowning woman.
One Pricey Pigeon the world’s most expensive bird has been sold to China.
A Mega trade pact as signed by 15 countries in Asia & The Pacific.
An English teashop’s legal stand invoking the 805 year old Magna Carta.
The World’s priciest pigeon bought for 1.9 million dollars.
Jubilee planning for what will be the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.
Ire accent In Ireland the Irish are not happy about a new Emily Blunt movie.