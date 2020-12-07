The World View - Vaccine Variations

Today at 15:10 EWN: Auditor General report into Covid relief funds Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Kgomotso Modise

125 125

Today at 15:16 Durban community body reacts to #EngineRifenery protest action Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Desmond D’Sa, South Durban community Environment alliance spokesperson

125 125

Today at 15:50 By-elections taking place in 17 municipalities across South Africa today Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Masego Sheburi - Deputy Chief Electoral Officer: Electoral Matters at Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)

125 125

Today at 16:20 42.7 % of businesses closed due to lockdown Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Robynne Erwin, Head of Research at Finfind

125 125

Today at 16:40 Covid-19 may be a driver of poor behaviour on SA roads Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Layton Beard- AA Spokesperson

125 125

Today at 16:50 [Feature] Financial Wellness Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Samke Mhlongo - Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners

125 125

Today at 17:10 Did Basic Education submit papers on the matric rewrite challenge by Afriforum Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Willie Spies - Lawyer at AfriForum

125 125

Today at 17:20 24 wards across 17 municipalities in all nine provinces Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Wayne Sussman - Elections Analyst at Daily Maverick

125 125

Today at 18:13 Lift Airlines carves its own fate with its maiden flight The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Gidon Novick - Founder at Lucid Ventures

125 125

Today at 18:20 ZOOM Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

125 125

Today at 18:48 Mama Bongi The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Guy Hosking - CFO at Retail Capital

125 125

Today at 19:08 Business Unusual The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

125 125

Today at 19:19 SKYPE: Consumer Ninja The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wendy Knowler

125 125