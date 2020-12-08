The World View - Two Countries In Covid Crisis

A Brexit dinner date Boris Johnson’s been talking turkey in Brussels.
A Middle East football deal as an Arab owner buys an Israeli club.
The boiling water invention the USA has discovered the kettle.
Islamic state’s weapons programme more sophisticated than we thought.
Rugby legal action 8 ex players are planning to sue over brain damage.
The vaccine roll out news of the 1st Covid vaccine recipients.
Brexit in the balance last ditch talks in Brussels are not going well.
A royal revolt the Queen’s angry with servants at Sandringham.
Interpol’s vaccine warning about the potential for criminal fraud.
Children’s TV violence as cited by a team of psychologists.
The UN warning Antonio Gutteres says climate change is their top priority.
Presidential pardons is something rotten going on at the White House.
A hostage of his Mum a 40 year old Swedish man is free after 30 years.
Pandemic indulgence Europe’s best / worst for junk food snacking.
Australian anger with China over an official tweet about Aussie soldiers.
Virus problems let’s focus on the US, England & Wales.
The death of Darth Vader British actor David Prowse RIP.
The loneliest elephant but a happy ending for the mournful pachyderm.
Accentuating the positive France is outlawing accent prejudice.
Santa’s welcome in Ireland F.C is getting an Irish green light.