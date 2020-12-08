The World View - Two Countries In Covid Crisis

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:50
SA's helium producer, Renergen has solved a major logistics headache with Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stefano Marani - CEO at Renergen
Today at 19:08
South African workers set for 5% rise in wage in 2021
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Melanie Trollip - Director: Talent & Reward South Africa
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Zuko Tisani, Founder of Legazy Technology Conferencing
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance: Should we review our position on Bitcoin?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Residents want Durban Engen refinery closed South Durban Community Environment Alliance spokesperson Desmond D’Sa says Engen does not understand the extent of the explosion. 9 December 2020 5:03 PM
Manhunt launched for escaped rapist-robber and housebreaker prisoners Correctional Services national spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo says they are investigating how the duo escaped. 9 December 2020 1:50 PM
Know your rights: What to do when police stop you Justice Project South Africa Chairperson Howard Dembowsky explains what you can and cannot do when you encounter the police. 9 December 2020 11:46 AM
View all Local
'Unemployment, abuse of power and greed are major drivers for corruption in SA' Corruption Watch stakeholder and campaigns head Kavisha Pillay reflects on a report about corruption in South Africa. 9 December 2020 12:40 PM
'Ingonyama Trust lease agreement undermine customary rights to land people have' Cosac executive secretary Lawson Naidoo reflects on why several rights group are taking the Trust to court. 9 December 2020 7:31 AM
'SIU raid on National Lotteries Commission offices long overdue' Journalist Raymond Joseph and SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago reflect on the today's raid. 8 December 2020 1:03 PM
View all Politics
Barry Hore to step down as Discovery Bank CEO, new chief appointed Hore will be replaced by Discovery's Hylton Kallner in January. The Money Show interviews Adrian Gore (CEO, Discovery Limited). 10 December 2020 6:36 PM
What 2021 may hold, a look at the trends that will shape the new normal A look at some of the shift predicted by TrendWatching that may take hold as a result of the impact of Covid-19 and the growing im... 9 December 2020 7:15 PM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
View all Business
Local Wagyu rib-eye scores off the international charts (outshining even Japan) Wagyu beef can cost over R1 000 a kg in SA, and even more abroad. The Money Show interviews Wagyu SA's Dr. Michael Bradfield. 8 December 2020 7:40 PM
Need new wheels? Car subscriptions at a monthly fee have arrived in South Africa Bruce Whitfield interviews Tinashe Ruzane of FlexClub, where you can choose from a variety of car subscriptions for a monthly fee. 7 December 2020 7:21 PM
About 49% of South Africans claim to have gained weight during lockdown - Report The research titled 'The State of Nutrition in South Africa' also shows that food consumption has changed during the lockdown. 7 December 2020 3:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
Pitso Mosimane bags second CAF Champions League title A late goal from Mohamed 'Afsha' Magdy gave Al Ahly a dramatic 2-1 victory over Zamalek in Cairo. 28 November 2020 8:47 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] News anchor wears glasses on-air to boost daughter's confidence Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 December 2020 9:47 AM
Nigella Lawson's weird microwave pronunciation leaves social media in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 December 2020 8:50 AM
[WATCH] 91-year-old vaccine recipient's interview goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 December 2020 8:34 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
Here's how you can donate to 702's charitable toy drive 'Toys For Joy' You can put a smile on a child's face this holiday season by donating money towards our Toys for Joy campaign in partnership with... 4 December 2020 2:11 PM
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan. 25 November 2020 7:56 PM
View all World
Ghana's opposition reject presidential election results Ghanaian online journalist Kent Mensah gives an update on the election results where Nana Akufo-Addo has been re-elected. 10 December 2020 2:02 PM
Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas The inaugural Air Peace flight is scheduled for 17 December. 'Nigerians love to go home for Christmas; it will be packed.' 8 December 2020 8:11 PM
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
View all Africa
Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management. 7 December 2020 7:48 PM
Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela discusses the probable reasons behind Mbeki's shock attendance. 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
Court slams PP for 'egregious' behaviour – punishes her with cost order The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bernard Hotz, Head of Business Crimes and Investigations at Werksmans. 7 December 2020 6:29 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
arrow_forward
The World View - Two Countries In Covid Crisis

The World View - Two Countries In Covid Crisis

8 December 2020 8:42 AM

An apology for Roald Dahl his family have said sorry for his anti-semitism.
 
Olympic Breakdancing yes it is a sport & it’ll be at Paris 2024.


More episodes from The World View with Adam Gilchrist

The World View - Warnings To The Wealthy

10 December 2020 8:42 AM

A Brexit dinner date Boris Johnson’s been talking turkey in Brussels.
 
A Middle East football deal as an Arab owner buys an Israeli club.
 
The boiling water invention the USA has discovered the kettle. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - US Army accused of crimes at Fort Hood

9 December 2020 8:33 AM

Islamic state’s weapons programme more sophisticated than we thought.
 
Rugby legal action 8 ex players are planning to sue over brain damage.
 
The vaccine roll out news of the 1st Covid vaccine recipients. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Vaccine Variations

7 December 2020 8:37 AM

Brexit in the balance last ditch talks in Brussels are not going well.
 
A royal revolt the Queen’s angry with servants at Sandringham. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Covid Vaccine Politics

4 December 2020 8:37 AM

Interpol’s vaccine warning about the potential for criminal fraud.
 
Children’s TV violence as cited by a team of psychologists.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Vaccine Approval

3 December 2020 8:48 AM

The UN warning Antonio Gutteres says climate change is their top priority.
 
Presidential pardons is something rotten going on at the White House. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - A Brazilian Bank Job

2 December 2020 8:45 AM

A hostage of his Mum a 40 year old Swedish man is free after 30 years.

Pandemic indulgence Europe’s best / worst for junk food snacking. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Killed By Remote Control

1 December 2020 8:33 AM

Australian anger with China over an official tweet about Aussie soldiers.
 
Virus problems let’s focus on the US, England & Wales.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Diego’s Doctor Under Scrutiny

30 November 2020 8:33 AM

The death of Darth Vader British actor David Prowse RIP.
 
The loneliest elephant but a happy ending for the mournful pachyderm. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Turkish Justice

27 November 2020 9:19 AM

Accentuating the positive France is outlawing accent prejudice.

Santa’s welcome in Ireland F.C is getting an Irish green light. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

If we can avoid mass gatherings, we will be in a better space- Prof Shabir Madhi

Local

Ronald Lamola: The constitution is supposed to guarantee equality before the law

Local

Can schools withhold children's school reports?

Local

EWN Highlights

Eskom warns of high probability of load shedding due to constrained system

10 December 2020 6:37 PM

Motshekga’s decision for matric exams rewrite was irrational, AfriForum argues

10 December 2020 5:55 PM

Health Ombud concludes probe into Shonisani Lethole’s death at Tembisa Hospital

10 December 2020 5:00 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA