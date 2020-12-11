The World View - Negligence In Beirut

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Mkhwebane to cooperate with NPA over perjury charges, says spokesperson The perjury charges follow a High Court ruling on Mkhwebane's Bankorp report which found that she had been dishonest in her conduc... 18 December 2020 3:55 PM
Smart driver's license kiosk to operate from January - MEC Mamabolo Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo says the kiosk will be located at Gautrain stations. 18 December 2020 2:38 PM
Court grants former policeman in Nathaniel Julies case R10,000 bail Nathaniel's uncle Cyril Brown says the family is very disappointed by the court's decision. 18 December 2020 12:48 PM
Author of 'Mr Rogue' book on SA democracy and being married to Ivan Pillay Pillay was the focus of a smear campaign alleging he'd set up a Sars ‘rogue unit’. He doesn't hold a grudge - Evelyn Groenink. 17 December 2020 8:50 PM
SA misses deposit deadline to secure Covax vaccines, no comment from Treasury The Solidarity Fund committed R327m for the deposit to join Covax, but can only pay once govt provides the required guarantees. 17 December 2020 6:33 PM
Democratic Alliance files court papers over Garden Route beach closures DA national spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube explains why they are taking the government to court. 17 December 2020 5:00 PM
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
JSE-listed Altron completes Bytes demerger, R10.9b windfall for shareholders Altron shareholders will get billions in the form of Bytes ordinary shares and cash. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mteto Nyati. 17 December 2020 7:01 PM
Considering investing in art? Get the DOs and DON'Ts from an expert There are plenty of good investment opportunities in South Africa's art market says Dr Paul Bayliss, Absa specialist art curator 16 December 2020 8:54 PM
Yvonne Chaka Chaka: I'm in negotiations to buy my music masters In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka speaks about her childhood, career and family. 17 December 2020 11:30 AM
FNB: No penalty if you didn't have money in your account for early Dec debits 'Some debit orders went off as early as the 11th!' This December has seen more early debits than previous years - Wendy Knowler. 16 December 2020 8:14 PM
Comedy clubs will return once life normalises assures 'godfather of SA comedy' Covid forced Joe Parker to close down his Joburg club. He wraps up the year that was 2020 on The Money Show. 16 December 2020 7:52 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha dies in car accident The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear. 13 December 2020 9:03 AM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
[WATCH] Woman poking fun at people who misuse corporate lingo goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 December 2020 8:21 AM
[WATCH] Waitress quits her job after anti-maskers refuse to wear masks Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 December 2020 8:18 AM
[LISTEN] Tom Cruise COVID-19 passionate rant goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 December 2020 8:27 AM
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
Joe Biden set to be confirmed as next US president by Electoral College Washington DC Bureau Chief of the Guardian David Smith reflects on the vote that is set to confirm the country's next president. 14 December 2020 7:23 AM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
No one has claimed responsibility for Nigerian boys abduction Eyewitness News correspondent Samson Omale says the United Nations has also called on the Nigerian government to ack quickly. 14 December 2020 2:09 PM
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Ghana's opposition reject presidential election results Ghanaian online journalist Kent Mensah gives an update on the election results where Nana Akufo-Addo has been re-elected. 10 December 2020 2:02 PM
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers. 14 December 2020 6:50 PM
Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management. 7 December 2020 7:48 PM
Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela discusses the probable reasons behind Mbeki's shock attendance. 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
The World View - Negligence In Beirut

The World View - Negligence In Beirut

11 December 2020 8:30 AM

Brexit brinkmanship the EU has published contingency plans.
 
The cost of citizenship it’s got too expensive becoming British. 

 


The World View - Euro Leaders In Quarantine

18 December 2020 10:55 AM

The lockerbie bomb suspect it looks like a 2nd Libyan will be charged.
 
The ghost grugs boat it washed up on a beach in the Pacific.
 
The Zulu papers sale an officer’s account of the Battle of Rorke’s Drift.  



 

The World View - Terrorist Helpers

17 December 2020 8:29 AM

Coronavirus origins the W.H.O. says it will investigate in China soon.

Tom Cruise - Covid hero as he films Mission Impossible 7.

 

The World View - Japan’s Twitter Killer

16 December 2020 8:34 AM

European lockdowns a range of restrictions for Christmas.
 
Romeo on a Jetski a romantic but illegal journey across the Irish Sea. 

 

The World View - A Saudi Tanker Attack

15 December 2020 8:50 AM

 America’s vaccine roll out it has started with 150 US hospitals. 
 
A Christmas Carol in Dundee a special performance for an audience of 1. 

 

The World View - Pro Trump Protestors

14 December 2020 8:30 AM

Brexit on the Brink extra time for the UK & EU’s last minute talks.
 
An insensitive crime a robbery during Paolo Rossi’s funeral. 

 

The World View - Warnings To The Wealthy

10 December 2020 8:42 AM

A Brexit dinner date Boris Johnson’s been talking turkey in Brussels.
 
A Middle East football deal as an Arab owner buys an Israeli club.
 
The boiling water invention the USA has discovered the kettle. 

 

The World View - US Army accused of crimes at Fort Hood

9 December 2020 8:33 AM

Islamic state’s weapons programme more sophisticated than we thought.
 
Rugby legal action 8 ex players are planning to sue over brain damage.
 
The vaccine roll out news of the 1st Covid vaccine recipients. 

 

The World View - Two Countries In Covid Crisis

8 December 2020 8:42 AM

An apology for Roald Dahl his family have said sorry for his anti-semitism.
 
Olympic Breakdancing yes it is a sport & it’ll be at Paris 2024.

The World View - Vaccine Variations

7 December 2020 8:37 AM

Brexit in the balance last ditch talks in Brussels are not going well.
 
A royal revolt the Queen’s angry with servants at Sandringham. 

 

