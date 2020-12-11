The World View - Negligence In Beirut

The lockerbie bomb suspect it looks like a 2nd Libyan will be charged.
The ghost grugs boat it washed up on a beach in the Pacific.
The Zulu papers sale an officer’s account of the Battle of Rorke’s Drift.
Coronavirus origins the W.H.O. says it will investigate in China soon.
Tom Cruise - Covid hero as he films Mission Impossible 7.
European lockdowns a range of restrictions for Christmas.
Romeo on a Jetski a romantic but illegal journey across the Irish Sea.
America’s vaccine roll out it has started with 150 US hospitals.
A Christmas Carol in Dundee a special performance for an audience of 1.
Brexit on the Brink extra time for the UK & EU’s last minute talks.
An insensitive crime a robbery during Paolo Rossi’s funeral.
A Brexit dinner date Boris Johnson’s been talking turkey in Brussels.
A Middle East football deal as an Arab owner buys an Israeli club.
The boiling water invention the USA has discovered the kettle.
Islamic state’s weapons programme more sophisticated than we thought.
Rugby legal action 8 ex players are planning to sue over brain damage.
The vaccine roll out news of the 1st Covid vaccine recipients.
An apology for Roald Dahl his family have said sorry for his anti-semitism.
Olympic Breakdancing yes it is a sport & it’ll be at Paris 2024.
Brexit in the balance last ditch talks in Brussels are not going well.
A royal revolt the Queen’s angry with servants at Sandringham.