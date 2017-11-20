The World View

At least 15 people have died and five others have been injured in a stampede as food aid was being distributed in a village in Morocco. A vast search by a multinational task force for an Argentinian submarine that went missing in the South Atlantic with 44 crew members four days ago has so far failed to provide any clues as to its possible location. it’s the Queen & Prince Philip’s platinum wedding anniversary. The Queen and Prince Philip, who were married in 1947, celebrate their platinum wedding anniversary on 20 November.



















