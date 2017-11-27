The World view : French President Emmanuel Macron vows to criminalise 'verbal violence against women'

French President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to create new measures to punish "verbal violence towards women" in the street, including wolf-whistling. Speaking at the Elysee Palace, Mr Macron said it was "unacceptable" for France to be "one of those countries where women live in fear". "Gender-based insults will be punishable by law. Offenders will face a deterrent fine," he said, using "wolf whistling" as an example of the behaviours he seeks to eradicate.