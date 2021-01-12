The World View - America’s Inauguration Fears

The UN’s Bosnia warning concern about refugees in wintry conditions.
Global Covid a snapshot of a few countries’ latest virus concerns.
Islamic state families Germany & Finland have brought some home.
A celebration of the ordinary it’s the world’s dullest calendar.
The lockerbie bomb suspect it looks like a 2nd Libyan will be charged.
The ghost grugs boat it washed up on a beach in the Pacific.
The Zulu papers sale an officer’s account of the Battle of Rorke’s Drift.
Coronavirus origins the W.H.O. says it will investigate in China soon.
Tom Cruise - Covid hero as he films Mission Impossible 7.
European lockdowns a range of restrictions for Christmas.
Romeo on a Jetski a romantic but illegal journey across the Irish Sea.
America’s vaccine roll out it has started with 150 US hospitals.
A Christmas Carol in Dundee a special performance for an audience of 1.
Brexit on the Brink extra time for the UK & EU’s last minute talks.
An insensitive crime a robbery during Paolo Rossi’s funeral.
Brexit brinkmanship the EU has published contingency plans.
The cost of citizenship it’s got too expensive becoming British.
A Brexit dinner date Boris Johnson’s been talking turkey in Brussels.
A Middle East football deal as an Arab owner buys an Israeli club.
The boiling water invention the USA has discovered the kettle.