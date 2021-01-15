The World View - Political Music In Thailand

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Today at 12:15
The commission will continue to hear Eskom related evidence from Eskom's Former Chief Executive Officer:
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
125
Today at 12:15
Reaction to DBE Presser SADTU
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jonavin Rustin - Provincial Secretary at South African Democratic Teachers Union (SADTU)
Guests
Jonavin Rustin - Provincial Secretary at South African Democratic Teachers Union (SADTU)
125
Today at 12:23
Ramaphosa makes four senior appointments at NPA — three of them women.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sipho Ngwema - NPA Spokesperson
Guests
Sipho Ngwema - NPA Spokesperson
125
Today at 12:23
How children being affected deep into the Covid Second Wave
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Mignon McCulloch
Guests
Prof Mignon McCulloch
125
Today at 12:27
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has a sit down with 702. [LIVE]
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
125
Today at 12:36
EWN Crossing - Brian Molefe Appears before the Zondo Commission again
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
125
Today at 12:37
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has a sit down with 702. [LIVE]
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
125
Today at 12:37
The Future is Electric. Battery Powered Travels between Limpopo and Joburg for only R230
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Masala Ramabulana - CEO Mi Power Electric Bus Company
Guests
Masala Ramabulana - CEO Mi Power Electric Bus Company
125
Today at 12:40
JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Guests
JJ Cornish
125
Today at 12:41
Afriforum, Solidarity give government an ultimatum on vaccine roll-out plan.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Ernst van Zyl, Campaign Officer for Strategy and Content at AfriForum
Guests
Ernst van Zyl, Campaign Officer for Strategy and Content at AfriForum
125
Today at 12:45
WHO AFRICA: THE SECOND COVID-19 WAVE IS MORE CHALLENGING THAN THE FIRST.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter
Guests
Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter
125
Today at 12:45
GP's innovating during tough times in South Africa
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Wade Palmer ( The Head Doctor )
Guests
Dr Wade Palmer ( The Head Doctor )
125
Today at 12:52
A YEAR AFTER HIS DEATH, ENOCK MPIANZI'S FAMILY DETERMINED TO SEE JUSTICE DONE.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mia Lindeque- EWN Reporter
Guests
Mia Lindeque- EWN Reporter
125
Today at 12:52
Animals moving into the City
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Faul - Practicing member at Animal Behavior Consultants of South Africa
Guests
John Faul - Practicing member at Animal Behavior Consultants of South Africa
125
Today at 12:56
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
125
Today at 13:15
Food Feature: These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Coovashan Pillay,Executive Chef at Protea Hotels by Marriott Chef
Guests
Coovashan Pillay,Executive Chef at Protea Hotels by Marriott Chef
125
Today at 13:35
Movies and What to Stream with Hugh Fraser
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Hugh Fraser, movie critic
Guests
Hugh Fraser, movie critic
125
Today at 13:50
Travel Feature: Barberton Geotrail
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Iga Motylska - writer and communicator | journalist | sub-editor
Guests
Iga Motylska - writer and communicator | journalist | sub-editor
125
Today at 14:05
Upside of Failure with Luyanda Jafta
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Luyanda Jafta
Guests
Luyanda Jafta
125
Today at 14:35
#702 Unplugged with Nipho Hurd
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Nipho Hurd - Musician
Guests
Nipho Hurd - Musician
125
Today at 15:10
EWN: Brian Molefe at State Capture
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
125
Today at 15:16
EWN: Public schools to reopen on the 15th of February
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter
Guests
Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter
125
Today at 15:20
Schools reopening, moved back by two weeks
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lebogang Montjane - Executive Director at Independent School Association of Southern Africa
Guests
Lebogang Montjane - Executive Director at Independent School Association of Southern Africa
125
Today at 16:10
How to start homeschooling
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Wendy Young, Homeschooling veteran
Guests
Wendy Young, Homeschooling veteran
125
Today at 18:09
Eskom's former CEO Brian Molefe testifies at the State Capture Commission
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
125
Today at 18:38
ZOOM: Friday File - CHILL CAPE TOWN
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Aiwekhoe Iyahen - Founder & Owner at CHILL Cape Town
Guests
Aiwekhoe Iyahen - Founder & Owner at CHILL Cape Town
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: The Azania Mosaka Show
See full line-up