The World View - The Global Airline Crisis

Goal celebrations 2 English MPs complain footballers are going too far.
A discarded fortune the Welshman who threw away millions.
A bird on death row after an American racing pigeon flew to Australia.
A huge mafia trial hundreds are accused of cosa nostra crimes.
Mealworm meals the EU clears the insects for human consumption.
Britain’s death problem running out of places to put dead bodies.
Snow problems Japan & Spain have been badly hit.
Prince Charles’ Earth charter he’s signing up big firms as eco warriors.
The UN’s Bosnia warning concern about refugees in wintry conditions.
Global Covid a snapshot of a few countries’ latest virus concerns.
Islamic state families Germany & Finland have brought some home.
A celebration of the ordinary it’s the world’s dullest calendar.
The lockerbie bomb suspect it looks like a 2nd Libyan will be charged.
The ghost grugs boat it washed up on a beach in the Pacific.
The Zulu papers sale an officer’s account of the Battle of Rorke’s Drift.
Coronavirus origins the W.H.O. says it will investigate in China soon.
Tom Cruise - Covid hero as he films Mission Impossible 7.
European lockdowns a range of restrictions for Christmas.
Romeo on a Jetski a romantic but illegal journey across the Irish Sea.
America’s vaccine roll out it has started with 150 US hospitals.
A Christmas Carol in Dundee a special performance for an audience of 1.