The World View - A Double Bombing In Baghdad

Nonn Botha
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
16:00 - 19:00
Latest Local
Storm Eloise: Measures in place should SA communities need to evacuate Tropical cyclone Eloise made landfall in Mozambique on Saturday, hitting the port city of Beira with strong winds and heavy rains. 24 January 2021 1:07 PM
Ramaphosa says he was sorrowful, heartbroken after news of Mthembu’s passing President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the eulogy at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church during his official funeral in his hometown of... 24 January 2021 12:11 PM
WATCH LIVE Jackson Mthembu's funeral Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu passed away on Thursday after succumbing to COVID-19. 24 January 2021 9:36 AM
Jackson Mthembu’s Official Category 1 funeral to take place on Sunday A memorial service will also be held at the GCIS Auditorium in Hatfield, in Tshwane, on Saturday. 22 January 2021 3:32 PM
Political Party Funding Act comes into play on 1 April - Presidency The Act, among other things, prohibits donations to parties by foreign governments or agencies, foreign persons or entities, organ... 22 January 2021 10:48 AM
Minister Jackson Mthembu passes away In a statement, President Cyril Ramaphosa says Mthembu was an exemplary leader and a life-long champion of freedom and democracy. 21 January 2021 3:09 PM
SA not on the right path for employment creation, says NPC The National Planning Commission held a webinar reflecting on some of the work contained in its economic progress review report wh... 22 January 2021 12:54 PM
Strategies to help your small business not only survive, but thrive in 2021 Entrepreneur Pavlo Phitidis has tips for business owners looking for a plan of action to tackle current uncertainty. 21 January 2021 8:54 PM
Sarb interest rate decision will hurt economy and property market - Samuel Seeff There was ample reason for a cut says the Seeff group. 'We've missed an opportunity' laments its chairperson, Samuel Seeff. 21 January 2021 7:52 PM
Veteran American TV and radio broadcaster Larry King passes away King's media company, Ora, announced his death on Saturday in a statement issued on his Twitter account. 23 January 2021 6:14 PM
Jonas Gwangwa, award-winning jazz legend, passes away aged 83 Jonas Gwangwa's death falls on the third anniversary of fellow South Africa jazz legend Hugh Masekela's death and the third annive... 23 January 2021 3:58 PM
Ginger shortage impacting ginger beer quality and price - SA producer Yamama Gemmer prides itself on using the best-quality imported ginger. Now it's forced to source the spice from wherever it can. 21 January 2021 7:13 PM
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
There's (still) a hippo on the loose in Fourways! Here's what you need to know It seems that it's much easier to get a quote from Hippo.co.za than to find an actual hippo on the loose in Fourways! 19 January 2021 2:27 PM
Saftas to recognise YouTube, Instagram and Facebook content producers Project coordinator Stacey Takane says their guidelines are restricting for content without an actual official broadcaster. 19 January 2021 1:50 PM
'Wandi Nzimande had the skill to tell great stories', says Bathu founder Theo Founder of Bathu Shoes Theo Baloyi pays tribute the late Wandi Nzimande who passed away on Wednesday. 14 January 2021 1:58 PM
President Biden reaches out to Trump supporters: 'We must end this uncivil war' Joe Biden's been sworn in as 46th US president. Axios reporter Ursula Perano on what to expect from his first 100 days in office. 20 January 2021 7:49 PM
What do flatulence-filtering undies (for real) have to do with Donald Trump? A campaign for a UK underwear producer manages to attach itself to the US presidential transition, earning Andy Rice's hero award. 19 January 2021 8:53 PM
Social media bans might raise problems for free speech in the future - Expert Constitutional law expert Prof Pierre De Vos is interested in what we will do in a case where a private company bans somebody. 14 January 2021 5:35 PM
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-... 19 January 2021 6:54 PM
Uganda elections: People suspect vote rigging because of internet shutdown Feature Story News Correspondent Isabel Nakirya says military trucks are all over Kampala probably in a show of might. 14 January 2021 1:31 PM
Museveni blocks Facebook, international monitors leave ahead of tomorrow's polls Journalist Isabel Kampala says there is a presence of heavy security on the streets of Kampala and other towns and major cities. 13 January 2021 2:52 PM
Consumers should not have to fight for right to access recorded calls Why do consumers have to jump through so many hoops? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler makes her case on The Money Show. 20 January 2021 8:48 PM
6 trends that will drag us along in 2021 – life will never be the same again The future is now different. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews trends analyst Dion Chang, the founder of Flux Trends. 18 January 2021 7:18 PM
Covid-19 vaccine: Government may have to milk bone-dry taxpayers some more Treasury is mulling raising taxes, says Prof Adrian Saville, Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers. 18 January 2021 6:25 PM
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
The World View - A Double Bombing In Baghdad

The World View - A Double Bombing In Baghdad

22 January 2021 8:35 AM

Joe Biden’s World welcome great reaction from most nations.
 
The 2nd class Ambassador he’s the EU’s man in London. 


The World View - Donald Out - Joe In

21 January 2021 8:50 AM

Missing British police files someone deleted important & sensitive data.
 
Beware your games console injury has cost a pro gamer his console career. 

 

The World View - Trump Out Biden In nauguration day for America’s 46th President

20 January 2021 8:34 AM

Britain’s death disaster the U.K. records the worst daily death toll yet.
 
Rude cup cakes they landed an Egyptian woman in jail.

The World View - A Vaccine Moral Failure hitting warning from the W.H.O. boss

19 January 2021 11:07 AM

China’s missing miners new hope for the search & rescue team.
 
A Migrant crackdown violence in Guatemala.
 
Britain’s daftest driver he broke every rule on a Lancashire motorway. 

 

The World View - The Global Airline Crisis

18 January 2021 8:32 AM

Home to be arrested a police cell for Alexei Navalny on his return to Russia.
 
Joe Biden’s plan he intends an instant overhaul of a raft of Trump policies. 

 

The World View - Political Music In Thailand

15 January 2021 8:43 AM

Goal celebrations 2 English MPs complain footballers are going too far.
 
A discarded fortune the Welshman who threw away millions.
 
A bird on death row after an American racing pigeon flew to Australia.  

 

The World View - Donald Trump’s 2nd Impeachment

14 January 2021 8:37 AM

A huge mafia trial hundreds are accused of cosa nostra crimes.

Mealworm meals the EU clears the insects for human consumption. 

The World View - America’s Inauguration Fears

12 January 2021 8:45 AM

Britain’s death problem running out of places to put dead bodies.

Snow problems Japan & Spain have been badly hit.

Prince Charles’ Earth charter he’s signing up big firms as eco warriors.

The World View - The Indonesian Plane Crash

11 January 2021 8:32 AM

The UN’s Bosnia warning concern about refugees in wintry conditions.
 
Global Covid a snapshot of a few countries’ latest virus concerns. 

 

The World View - Christmas Cancelled the UK’s nightmare

22 December 2020 12:36 AM

Islamic state families Germany & Finland have brought some home.
 
A celebration of the ordinary it’s the world’s dullest calendar. 

Storm Eloise: Measures in place should SA communities need to evacuate

Local

Ramaphosa says he was sorrowful, heartbroken after news of Mthembu’s passing

Local

Are you thoroughly prepared for Stage 8 load shedding?

Local

Modise: Let us be rededicated to fighting COVID-19 in Jackson Mthembu's honour

24 January 2021 3:51 PM

At least 3 dead in Zim floods as storm Eloise lashes region

24 January 2021 2:46 PM

City of JHB, NGOs mobilise to assist Booysens residents left destitute by fire

24 January 2021 2:42 PM

