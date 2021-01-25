The World View - Rescued Chinese Miners

Joe Biden’s World welcome great reaction from most nations.
The 2nd class Ambassador he’s the EU’s man in London.
Missing British police files someone deleted important & sensitive data.
Beware your games console injury has cost a pro gamer his console career.
Britain’s death disaster the U.K. records the worst daily death toll yet.
Rude cup cakes they landed an Egyptian woman in jail.
China’s missing miners new hope for the search & rescue team.
A Migrant crackdown violence in Guatemala.
Britain’s daftest driver he broke every rule on a Lancashire motorway.
Home to be arrested a police cell for Alexei Navalny on his return to Russia.
Joe Biden’s plan he intends an instant overhaul of a raft of Trump policies.
Goal celebrations 2 English MPs complain footballers are going too far.
A discarded fortune the Welshman who threw away millions.
A bird on death row after an American racing pigeon flew to Australia.
A huge mafia trial hundreds are accused of cosa nostra crimes.
Mealworm meals the EU clears the insects for human consumption.
Britain’s death problem running out of places to put dead bodies.
Snow problems Japan & Spain have been badly hit.
Prince Charles’ Earth charter he’s signing up big firms as eco warriors.
The UN’s Bosnia warning concern about refugees in wintry conditions.
Global Covid a snapshot of a few countries’ latest virus concerns.