The World View - The Search For Alien Life

Australia’s Facebook problem a row over ad venue that could go global.
Lockdown Or Prison? It was a dilemma for a criminal in hiding.
America’s snow deaths a rising toll from excessive cold.
Captain Tom’s trolls he was sent online abuse before his death.
Welsh Gobbledegook a supermarket boss offends Welsh speakers.
A Jihadi bride’s fate causing a tussle between Australia & New Zealand.
America’s devastating snowstorm now affecting 150 million people.
The Quarantine border row Scotland could close its border with England.
Bangladesh’s refugee problem some are being exiled to a remote island.
Harry & Meghan do Oprah the publicity shy Sussexes go very public.
New Zealand back in Lockdown but is this an over reaction.
Boris’s Burrow” new plans are afoot for a tunnel under the Irish Sea.
Aviation’s troubled future Paris decides against a huge airport expansion.
The celebrity vaccine Ad out in the U.K. just as I had my jab.
The Foie Gras Ban the luxury food is elbowed out of a luxury food store.
An online paedophile he may have contacted 5,000 potential victims.
Rescued after a month 3 people stranded on an island off Florida.
A Japanese submarine crash it hit a container ship while surfacing.
New names for ugly fish because apparently ugly names sound fishy.
Covid variants Boris Johnson puts his faith in the AstraZeneca vaccine.
A YouTube prank gone wrong a man was shot dead in Nashville.
Gay persecution in Chechnya fears for 2 men deported from Russia.
The beast from the East snow problems, particularly in Holland.