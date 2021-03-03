The World View - Sanctions Against Russia

A.I. weapons a congress report urges the use of autonomous weapons.
Prince Philip changes hospital 14 days & counting for the Queen’s consort.
Mountaineering migrants Italy says hundreds are crossing the Alps.
A Doctor’s dilemma he was due in court, but also in theater in California.
Chinese poverty president Xi says all China’s extreme poor have gone.
Saved in the pacific a Lithuanian sailor has had a miracle rescue.
Britain’s cheapest house on sale now for very very little.
Gang wars in ecuador dozens of prison inmates have been killed.
Captain Tom’s Funeral details of Saturday’s special - but quiet - service.
A French star’s rape Accusation problems for Gerard Depardieu.
Canada’s unusual pandemic issue something’s wrong with their butter.
A Texas snowstorm lawsuit a family is suing over the death of their son.
England’s recovery roadmap it means many more weeks of lockdown.
America deports a Nazi guard but he won’t stand trial in Germany.
Prince Philip In Hospital Prince Charles has broken lockdown rules to visit.
Australia’s Facebook problem a row over ad venue that could go global.
Lockdown Or Prison? It was a dilemma for a criminal in hiding.
America’s snow deaths a rising toll from excessive cold.
Captain Tom’s trolls he was sent online abuse before his death.
Welsh Gobbledegook a supermarket boss offends Welsh speakers.