The World View - Europe’s Vaccine finally approved the AstraZeneca jab

Euthanasia In Spain the latest country to approve assisted suicide.
3 Brand new lifeforms ETs found on the International space station.
America’s massage Parlour murders but were they racially motivated.
Royal conversations Meghan’s friend has spoken out on American TV.
Frisky Welsh goats an unexpected side effect of pandemic restrictions.
North Korea’s warning to America from Kim Jong Un’s sister.
Operation Hokey Kokey an unusual police crackdown on rule breakers.
A no from the Vatican a decision against same-sex relationships.
Britain’s shopping basket the new must-have items from the pandemic.
America’s child migrants an influx is fast becoming a crisis.
Afghanistan’s singing ban scary signs of resurgent Taliban influence.
European Covid-19 problems some are talking about a 3rd wave.
Prince William’s casual asides he has spoken briefly about that interview.
The German sausage burglar but he may get away with it.
Unhappy Greeks violent protests in Athens after claims of police brutality.
Football’s Pele Stadium a lasting tribute to the original maestro.
Violence against women a worrying study by the World Health Organisation.
French nuclear tests a new look at the damage done 50 years ago.
A Meteorite in the driveway it’s a 1 chance in a billion discovery.
Abandoned Sailors concern about thousands of stricken seafarers.
An English Woman scorned taking revenge in a very public way.
International Women’s Day it has prompted some concerns from the UN.
The Swiss Burqa ban controversy in the land of the cuckoo clock.