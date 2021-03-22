The World View - Lockdowns in France, Poland & the USA

The Clement Manyathela Show
702 FYI
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Wesgro outlines global economic priorities for Cape Town and the Western Cape in 2021
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Tim Harris - CEO at Wesgro
Janine Botha
Janine Botha
Guests
Tim Harris - CEO at Wesgro
Janine Botha
Janine Botha
Today at 10:05
Joel Netshitenzhe splits an already divided ANC
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Enoch Godongwana, ANC head of economic transformation
Andile Lungisa - Nelson Mandela Bay former Councillor
Guests
Enoch Godongwana, ANC head of economic transformation
Andile Lungisa - Nelson Mandela Bay former Councillor
Today at 10:20
LOOKING AT FOOD FRANCHISING OPTIONS THROUGH A NEW, AFFORDABLE AND MOBILE LENS
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Marcel Strauss
Guests
Marcel Strauss
Today at 10:33
Save Your Faves - Paul Roux Coiffeur
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roux
Guests
Paul Roux
Today at 10:35
Understanding the politics of Ubuntu in South Africa
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Ndumiso Dladla - Lecturer in Philosophy at UNISA
Guests
Ndumiso Dladla - Lecturer in Philosophy at UNISA
Today at 10:45
SA gaming explodes despite high cost of data
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
James Edwards
Guests
James Edwards
Today at 11:05
Listener's Choice: Maternal health and pregnancy complications
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Meshack Mbokota - Specialist Gynecologist and Obstetrician
Guests
Dr Meshack Mbokota - Specialist Gynecologist and Obstetrician
Today at 11:05
Ryan Stramrood
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ryan Stramrood
Guests
Ryan Stramrood
Today at 11:32
National Consumer Commission- Garlic & Ginger Report
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 12:07
SAPS internal corruption probe arrests 72nd suspect
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Gareth Newham
Guests
Gareth Newham
Today at 12:10
Maritime crisis: Suez Canal blocked
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Anneke Whelan - Commercial Litigation expert with Maritime Law expertise at Anneke Whelan Attorneys
Guests
Anneke Whelan - Commercial Litigation expert with Maritime Law expertise at Anneke Whelan Attorneys
Today at 12:23
Lions tour back on
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mark Alexander - President at SARU
Guests
Mark Alexander - President at SARU
Today at 12:27
MSF describes scenes in Cabo Del Gado
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jonathan Whittall,Doctors Without Borders Director of Analysis
Guests
Jonathan Whittall,Doctors Without Borders Director of Analysis
Today at 12:37
You can be fired for risky covid behaviour
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:40
SA now the market of Afghan-made meth
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:45
Covid brings unlikely peace in Kensington
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Brian Williams
Guests
Brian Williams
Today at 12:52
The dangers of social media financial advice
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 13:35
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Guests
Wendy Knowler
