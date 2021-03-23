The World View - Sanctions against China over the treatment of Uighur Muslims

Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:05
The Series - Money Management (Money and Kids)
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Sam Beckbessinger - Author of Manage Your Money Like a Fucking Grownup.
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - Kids off to varsity? Let Go and Let Grow
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nikki Bush - Creative Parenting Expert
Today at 14:35
The Car Feature - The Simola Hill Climb goes virtual
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Ian Shrosbree
Today at 14:50
Music with Mark Haze
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Mark Haze
Today at 15:10
EWN: Zandile Gumede matter moves to high court
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma is the KwaZulu-Natal correspondent for Eyewitness News
Today at 15:10
Open to introduction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:16
FEDHASA concerned about the 3rd wave impact on hospitality
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Rosemary Anderson - Chairperson at FEDHASA
Today at 15:20
Steinhoff claimants sue Reserve Bank
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Karyn Maughan
Today at 15:20
Table View residents call on CoCT to install pollution nets
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Garth Johnson - Table View resident - started the petition
Today at 15:40
Tokyo Olympics –is it happening and how are our athletes doing in prep?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Ross Tucker - Sports Scientist at Sports Science Institute Of South Africa
Today at 15:50
Healthcare workers leaving SA for greener pastures
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Marisa Jacobs, Managing Director of Xpatweb
Today at 15:50
Stellenbosch University announces that the ban of alcohol consumption on campus remains
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alistair Seymour - Journalist with Matie Media
Today at 16:05
The latest Covid-19 number in the Western Cape
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 16:20
My Home Town: Klerksdorp
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dries Venter, Owner of Handy Hands
Today at 16:20
Recapping todays Zondo action
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane - Eyewitness News
Today at 16:40
Legal black farmers evicted by Government
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Rosalie Kingwill, Research associate and land expert at University of the Western Cape
Today at 16:55
SA Tourism on country-wide tour to encourage SMME's to survive and re-ignite their businesses during COVID
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andile Khumalo - CEO of KhumaloCo
Today at 17:05
Moving Parliament to Pretoria?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Geordin Hill-Lewis - Member of the South African Parliament representing the Democratic Alliance
Today at 17:20
What your email style says about you
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Sarah Buitendach, contributing Editor for the Financial Mail
Today at 17:20
Update on the roads: Early morning protests closed parts of the R300 and N2
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Richard Coleman - Spokesperson at City Of Cape Town Traffic Department
Today at 17:45
Stellenbosch study shows children with TB desperately need continued care
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karen du Preez - Prof at Desmond Tutu TB Centre Department of Paediatrics and Child Health at Stellenbosch University
Today at 18:13
ADvTECH full year earnings up by 5% and revenue jumps 8%. It also resumes dividend payout
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Roy Douglas - CEO at ADvTECH
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Old Mutual annual earnings take a 75% nose dive
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Iain Williamson - CEO at Old Mutual
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School - Investment fees how they work and what to look out for.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary Booysen - Director at Rand Swiss
We need government political will to fast-track basic income grant - Black Sash National advocacy manager Hoodah Abrahams-Fayke says her organisation is calling on the government to implement the grant. 23 March 2021 12:56 PM
Joel Netshitenzhe to Ace Magashule: You stick out like a sore thumb Netshitenzhe, who wrote an opinion piece in the 'Daily Maverick' in his personal capacity, warns that Magashule's faction - known... 23 March 2021 12:37 PM
Wits SRC raises R4-million, will prioritise those from rural areas and townships Wits student representative council president Mpendulo Mfeka explains how they will distribute the money to students. 23 March 2021 12:13 PM
Zandile Gumede & co-accused face 2,786 counts as case moves to High Court The accused - who include private entities and municipal officials - allegedly colluded in a waste collection tender amounting to... 23 March 2021 11:21 AM
Tony Leon reflects on his troubled land - and his troubled party The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews former DA leader Tony Leon, author of "Future Tense: Reflections on my Troubled Land". 23 March 2021 8:47 AM
AfriForum applies to cross-examine Ramphosa at Zondo Inquiry on ANC cadre policy The group said that President Cyril Ramaphosa headed the cadre deployment committee from 2013 and 2016 therefore he should answer... 22 March 2021 1:27 PM
Brown tells Zondo commission she lives a modest life, not a lavish one She claims while in local government, 29 of the 30 municipalities she worked in received clean audits and she was known as a corru... 19 March 2021 12:38 PM
The JSE is near record highs – while the economy crashes and burns The JSE is near record levels; what are investors smoking? Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram explains the disconnect. 19 March 2021 11:32 AM
Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry The National Film and Video Foundation has teamed up with Netflix to fund 6 'micro-films' with 4 allocated to emerging filmmakers. 18 March 2021 10:40 PM
Most people eat twice as much recommended dosage of salt - Doctor Practical Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyathi reflects on the amount of salt that South Africans take. 20 March 2021 7:35 AM
The JSE is near record highs – while the economy crashes and burns The JSE is near record levels; what are investors smoking? Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram explains the disconnect. 19 March 2021 11:32 AM
Capital Hotel Group ('industry disruptor') to snap up Zimbali Hotel on KZN coast Capital is the preferred bidder at R240 million. MD Marc Wachsberger on plans to return the hotel to its 5-star glory. 18 March 2021 6:53 PM
SA Men's Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
Patrice Motsepe is the new CAF president The Mamelodi Sundowns owner is the first South African to be elected to the position. He was unopposed 12 March 2021 1:35 PM
Going to Wimbledon was a victory on its own - KG Montjane The tennis player with 39 singles titles says her achievements will show those who are just starting that it is possible. 11 March 2021 11:44 AM
Sivuyile 'Siv' Ngesi has the perfect Spotify playlist for you 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 23 March 2021 1:05 PM
Where is the money? Artists ask Minister Mthethwa and the National Arts Council Opera singer Sibongile Mngoma says the president must intervene and Minister Nathi Mthethwa must go. 22 March 2021 3:05 PM
No is a full sentence, incredible advice from Olsen twins to sister goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 March 2021
'The use of N-word and defence of it by Habib was problematic' Youthlab director Tessa Doom reflects on the Adam Habib and Nomcebo Zikode matters. 19 March 2021 1:11 PM
China's Sinovac offers SA 5-million vaccine doses 'within weeks' The CoronaVac Covid-19 shot has not yet been approved in SA, but Sahpra is investigating the data says Prof. Helen Rees. 17 March 2021 6:47 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
I hope Samia Suluhu Hassan will show that women can do it - Tanzanian lawyer Fatma Karume says she wishes the government will take on a new policy towards Covid-19 because it's been devastating for people. 19 March 2021 1:44 PM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Tony Leon reflects on his troubled land - and his troubled party The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews former DA leader Tony Leon, author of “Future Tense: Reflections on my Troubled Land”. 23 March 2021 8:47 AM
[EXPLAINED] How to consume less sugar - for an instant improvement in health Consuming even just a bit less has instant health benefits. Wasanga Mehana interviews registered dietitian Hayley Daries. 18 March 2021 10:42 AM
[WATCH] Mazda's CX-30: 'Finally, a car advert that shows a bit of courage' Tired of those generic SUV ads? Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the Mazda campaign receives his hero of the week award. 16 March 2021 8:20 PM
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
arrow_forward
The World View - Sanctions against China over the treatment of Uighur Muslims

The World View - Sanctions against China over the treatment of Uighur Muslims

23 March 2021 8:47 AM

Australian floods thousands of people are being evacuated.
 
A surfer struck by lightning an Olympic hopeful has died.
 
A volcanic tourist attraction it’s an erupting volcano in Iceland. 

 


More episodes from The World View with Adam Gilchrist

The World View - Lockdowns in France, Poland & the USA

22 March 2021 8:39 AM

Joe Biden’s anti hatred speech as race hate has increased in America. 
 
A French drug bust tho’ the drug turned out to be less than harmful. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Europe’s Vaccine finally approved the AstraZeneca jab

19 March 2021 8:57 AM

Euthanasia In Spain the latest country to approve assisted suicide.

3 Brand new lifeforms ETs found on the International space station.  

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Covid-19 children a UN Report into the worst hit virus victims in Asia

18 March 2021 8:57 AM

America’s massage Parlour murders but were they racially motivated. 

Royal conversations Meghan’s friend has spoken out on American TV. 
 
Frisky Welsh goats an unexpected side effect of pandemic restrictions. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - A Growing Vaccine Row 14 EU nations

17 March 2021 8:33 AM

North Korea’s warning to America from Kim Jong Un’s sister. 
 
Operation Hokey Kokey an unusual police crackdown on rule breakers. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Vaccine doubts 9 European nations have halted the AstraZeneca jab

16 March 2021 8:41 AM

A no from the Vatican a decision against same-sex relationships.

Britain’s shopping basket the new must-have items from the pandemic.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Myanmar violence an especially bloody weekend for protestors

15 March 2021 8:49 AM

America’s child migrants an influx is fast becoming a crisis.

Afghanistan’s singing ban scary signs of resurgent Taliban influence.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Problems In Myanmar

12 March 2021 8:45 AM

European Covid-19 problems some are talking about a 3rd wave.

Prince William’s casual asides he has spoken briefly about that interview.

The German sausage burglar but he may get away with it. 



 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Brazil’s Covid-19 Crisis

11 March 2021 8:36 AM

Unhappy Greeks violent protests in Athens after claims of police brutality.

Football’s Pele Stadium a lasting tribute to the original maestro. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - The Royal Family Rift

10 March 2021 8:47 AM

Violence against women a worrying study by the World Health Organisation.
 
French nuclear tests a new look at the damage done 50 years ago.
 
A Meteorite in the driveway it’s a 1 chance in a billion discovery.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What has been the impact of COVID-19 lockdown on people's livelihoods?

Local

During this lockdown I realised that it's ok not to be ok - Brent Lindeque

Local

Shabir Madhi: Our vaccine programme has been largely disappointing

Local

Delft cop killer already facing murder charge & a 28s gang member, court hears

23 March 2021 2:00 PM

Land expropriation without compensation more like land confiscation, MPs told

23 March 2021 1:42 PM

Joel Netshitenzhe to Ace Magashule: You stick out like a sore thumb

23 March 2021 12:37 PM

