The World View - Vaccine & Lockdown problems in India, Germany & the U.K

The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 12:41
The South African Council of Churches (SACC) says it is concerned about reports that the National Coronavirus Advisory Council has advised the government to place the country on either alert level two or three lockdown regulations to avoid the spread of
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana
Today at 12:45
BeyondCOVID Business Survey
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Adv. Fay Mukaddam Chairperson: BeyondCOVID
Today at 12:52
Audio: Nzimande refutes claims that he won't engage with SAUS.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:56
Mandy's book of the week: Learning Lessons by Jonathan Jansen.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Jonathan Jansen - Distinguished Professor in the Faculty of Education at Stellenbosch University.
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 19:08
SME Fund and Endeavor SA Launch of Local Scale Up Programme for high-impact entrepreneurs
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:18
ZOOM; Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM; Personal Finance - How to get the right investment diversification
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Latest Local
'South Africans have done well to change their behaviour' "SA has managed to do well compared to EU countries, but not so well compared to other African countries," says Dr Anam Nyembezi.
WATCH LIVE: Zondo takes on Zuma in ConCourt Zuma failed to testify at the commission after the court ruled that its summonses are binding and that no one is allowed to leave...
Salim Abdool Karim steps down as co-chair of COVID advisory committee Karim is an internationally respected scientist who heads the Centre for the Aids Programme of Research in South Africa at the Uni...
Zondo Commission to ask ConCourt to find Zuma in contempt of court Justice Minister Ronald Lamola says everyone needs to abide by the laws of the Constitution.
SANDF's use of force contributed to Collins Khosa death - Brother-in-law Brother-in-law Thabiso Muvhango relays how the family is coping since the Khosa's death last year.
Ramaphosa to appear before the State Capture Inquiry in April - Presidency The Presidency has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa will appear before the commission on April 22, 23, 28 and 29, 2021.
Berry bonanza: SA blueberry exports soared in 2020 despite impact of Covid-19 In recognition of the industry's growing global impact, the national body's been rebranded says BerriesZA chair Justin Mudge.
You can now tip car guards without cash. And going digital is earning them more TiPPED enables you to tip anyone using your smartphone. 'I wanted to instill some hope in desperate times' - CEO Kimlyn Temple
Inflation drops below Reserve Bank target on the eve of interest rate decision It's the slowest inflation in 8 months but key price increases are looming. No interest rate cut, predicts economist Kevin Lings.
Sandile Zungu: On a mission to deepen black participation in the economy A foundation has been established to help with awareness around cancer and education in honour of his late wife Zodwa.
Nando's fan? Get an extra portion of chips when you donate a tin of food SA's lockdown stockpiling frenzy sparked the #TinForTjips campaign to help the needy, says Nando's Doug Place.
Most people eat twice as much recommended dosage of salt - Doctor Practical Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyathi reflects on the amount of salt that South Africans take.
SA Men's Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing.
Patrice Motsepe is the new CAF president The Mamelodi Sundowns owner is the first South African to be elected to the position. He was unopposed
Going to Wimbledon was a victory on its own - KG Montjane The tennis player with 39 singles titles says her achievements will show those who are just starting that it is possible.
Tiisetsa is a song of encouragement to myself, it has universal message - Khotso The Lesotho-born artist says Tsepo Tshola mentored him and he works with Lebo M on a lot of projects, mainly behind the scenes.
Bitter company pays man his last paycheck in grease covered pennies Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
[WATCH] Man sending love and being kind to strangers goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
[UPDATE] Tug boats working to re-float huge container ship blocking Suez Canal It would be too difficult to offload the fully-laden ship's 20,000 containers to refloat it, says Samsa's Captain Vernon Keller.
'The use of N-word and defence of it by Habib was problematic' Youthlab director Tessa Doom reflects on the Adam Habib and Nomcebo Zikode matters.
China's Sinovac offers SA 5-million vaccine doses 'within weeks' The CoronaVac Covid-19 shot has not yet been approved in SA, but Sahpra is investigating the data says Prof. Helen Rees.
I hope Samia Suluhu Hassan will show that women can do it - Tanzanian lawyer Fatma Karume says she wishes the government will take on a new policy towards Covid-19 because it's been devastating for people.
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals".
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games.
'South Africans have done well to change their behaviour' "SA has managed to do well compared to EU countries, but not so well compared to other African countries," says Dr Anam Nyembezi. 25 March 2021 11:33 AM
OPINION: COVID-19 turned our lives upside down but apart, together we'll triumph Over the past 12 months South Africans have undergone major behavioural changes in their homes, workplace and public spaces.
Tony Leon reflects on his troubled land - and his troubled party The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews former DA leader Tony Leon, author of "Future Tense: Reflections on my Troubled Land".
The World View With Adam Gilchrist
The World View - Vaccine & Lockdown problems in India, Germany & the U.K

The World View - Vaccine & Lockdown problems in India, Germany & the U.K

25 March 2021 8:46 AM

The Nazi question did Britain turn a blind eye to “useful Nazis” after WW2.

Eurovision song controversy it’s the Russian song that’s making waves. 

A Suez crisis an unholy traffic jam as a huge ship has blocked the canal.

 


The World View - A Tragedy In Myanmar a 7 year old girl has been shot dead

24 March 2021 8:31 AM

1 Year of lockdown an uneasy anniversary in the U.K.

Prince Harry’s new job a definite move towards financial independence. 

 

The World View - Sanctions against China over the treatment of Uighur Muslims

23 March 2021 8:47 AM

Australian floods thousands of people are being evacuated.
 
A surfer struck by lightning an Olympic hopeful has died.
 
A volcanic tourist attraction it’s an erupting volcano in Iceland. 

 

The World View - Lockdowns in France, Poland & the USA

22 March 2021 8:39 AM

Joe Biden’s anti hatred speech as race hate has increased in America. 
 
A French drug bust tho’ the drug turned out to be less than harmful. 

The World View - Europe’s Vaccine finally approved the AstraZeneca jab

19 March 2021 8:57 AM

Euthanasia In Spain the latest country to approve assisted suicide.

3 Brand new lifeforms ETs found on the International space station.  

 

The World View - Covid-19 children a UN Report into the worst hit virus victims in Asia

18 March 2021 8:57 AM

America’s massage Parlour murders but were they racially motivated. 

Royal conversations Meghan’s friend has spoken out on American TV. 
 
Frisky Welsh goats an unexpected side effect of pandemic restrictions. 

 

The World View - A Growing Vaccine Row 14 EU nations

17 March 2021 8:33 AM

North Korea’s warning to America from Kim Jong Un’s sister. 
 
Operation Hokey Kokey an unusual police crackdown on rule breakers. 

 

The World View - Vaccine doubts 9 European nations have halted the AstraZeneca jab

16 March 2021 8:41 AM

A no from the Vatican a decision against same-sex relationships.

Britain’s shopping basket the new must-have items from the pandemic.

The World View - Myanmar violence an especially bloody weekend for protestors

15 March 2021 8:49 AM

America’s child migrants an influx is fast becoming a crisis.

Afghanistan’s singing ban scary signs of resurgent Taliban influence.

 

The World View - Problems In Myanmar

12 March 2021 8:45 AM

European Covid-19 problems some are talking about a 3rd wave.

Prince William’s casual asides he has spoken briefly about that interview.

The German sausage burglar but he may get away with it. 



 

Zondo Commission to ask ConCourt to find Zuma in contempt of court

Politics

WATCH LIVE: Zondo takes on Zuma in ConCourt

Politics Local

Salim Abdool Karim steps down as co-chair of COVID advisory committee

Local

Koleka Mlisana to replace Abdool Karim as COVID advisory commitee co-chair

25 March 2021 12:41 PM

Clicks denies asking customer in traditional clothes to leave Midrand store

25 March 2021 10:58 AM

Mkhwebane's perjury case postponed to June

25 March 2021 10:51 AM

