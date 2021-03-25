The World View - Vaccine & Lockdown problems in India, Germany & the U.K

The Nazi question did Britain turn a blind eye to “useful Nazis” after WW2.
Eurovision song controversy it’s the Russian song that’s making waves.
A Suez crisis an unholy traffic jam as a huge ship has blocked the canal.
1 Year of lockdown an uneasy anniversary in the U.K.
Prince Harry’s new job a definite move towards financial independence.
Australian floods thousands of people are being evacuated.
A surfer struck by lightning an Olympic hopeful has died.
A volcanic tourist attraction it’s an erupting volcano in Iceland.
Joe Biden’s anti hatred speech as race hate has increased in America.
A French drug bust tho’ the drug turned out to be less than harmful.
Euthanasia In Spain the latest country to approve assisted suicide.
3 Brand new lifeforms ETs found on the International space station.
America’s massage Parlour murders but were they racially motivated.
Royal conversations Meghan’s friend has spoken out on American TV.
Frisky Welsh goats an unexpected side effect of pandemic restrictions.
North Korea’s warning to America from Kim Jong Un’s sister.
Operation Hokey Kokey an unusual police crackdown on rule breakers.
A no from the Vatican a decision against same-sex relationships.
Britain’s shopping basket the new must-have items from the pandemic.
America’s child migrants an influx is fast becoming a crisis.
Afghanistan’s singing ban scary signs of resurgent Taliban influence.
European Covid-19 problems some are talking about a 3rd wave.
Prince William’s casual asides he has spoken briefly about that interview.
The German sausage burglar but he may get away with it.