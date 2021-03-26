The World View - Dutch holiday experiment testing to see if holidays are feasible

Today at 12:05 Audio: The Pretoria Magistrate's Court has ruled that all charges against Norma Mngoma have been withdrawn. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 12:10 Mthokozisi Ntumba: The state has requested that the matter be transferred to the Pretoria High court and that the matter be postponed to the 2nd of August this year 2021 that would be for the purposes of a pre-trial conference. A trial date will be set on The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Veronica Makhoali, EWN Reporter

Today at 12:15 Former president Jacob Zuma insists he will serve the prison term should the Constitutional Court decide on one. Zuma has written a 25 point statement explaining why he didn’t appear before the state capture commission. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Modidima Mannya - Executive Director of Legal Services at Unisa

Today at 12:23 Take Live: The Commission hears Denel related testimony from the former Denel Board Chairperson, Daniel Mantsha.. It will also hear Eskom related evidence from the Eskom's Former Chief Financial Officer: Mr Anoj Singh at 16:30. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 12:27 The VBS looting case has been transferred to the High Court in Pretoria, for pre-trial on 2 August. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Sipho Ngwema- NPA Spokesperson.

Today at 12:37 South African alcohol industry proposes balancing lives and livelihood in dealing with the next COVID-19 surge. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

The National Liquor Traders Council (NLTC) national convener, Lucky Ntimane

Today at 12:41 Suez Canal Blockage: Seven liquefied natural gas tankers are being diverted away from the blocked waterway, as fears grow operation to free ship could take weeks The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Anneke Whelan, Commercial Litigation and Maritime Law Specialist - Anneke Whelan Attorneys

Today at 12:45 Sports Wrap! The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO

Today at 12:52 Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque! The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy

Today at 12:56 Mamela- Micasa The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 18:13 BLSA research report on Infrastructure for South Africa The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Stuart Theobald - Financial Analyst and Chairman at Intellidex

