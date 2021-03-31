The World View - The George Floyd Murder

An action plan 23 world leaders back a pandemic treaty.
Back from the dead an amazing story of survival for a British teenager.
The Canal is open the Suez crisis is over - or is it.
England’s lockdown eases A bit with a new slogan & government advice.
Mexico’s death numbers their covid-19 death toll has been corrected.
Bald but sexy some good news for Prince William at last.
The Olympic Torch relay underway with added social distancing in Japan.
The spy challenge 12 code breaking tests on the GCHQ website.
The Nazi question did Britain turn a blind eye to “useful Nazis” after WW2.
Eurovision song controversy it’s the Russian song that’s making waves.
A Suez crisis an unholy traffic jam as a huge ship has blocked the canal.
1 Year of lockdown an uneasy anniversary in the U.K.
Prince Harry’s new job a definite move towards financial independence.
Australian floods thousands of people are being evacuated.
A surfer struck by lightning an Olympic hopeful has died.
A volcanic tourist attraction it’s an erupting volcano in Iceland.
Joe Biden’s anti hatred speech as race hate has increased in America.
A French drug bust tho’ the drug turned out to be less than harmful.
Euthanasia In Spain the latest country to approve assisted suicide.
3 Brand new lifeforms ETs found on the International space station.
America’s massage Parlour murders but were they racially motivated.
Royal conversations Meghan’s friend has spoken out on American TV.
Frisky Welsh goats an unexpected side effect of pandemic restrictions.