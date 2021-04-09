The World View - Russia’s aggressive manoeuvres building up forces near Ukraine

Joe Biden’s gun control the US President aims to curb gun violence.
Locked out of his Embassy a bad night for Myanmar’s U.K. ambassador.
The vaccine blood clot problem a rethink on Oxford-AstraZeneca.
Tiger’s car crash LA police say speed was the key factor.
Where’s wally Britain’s only wild walrus has disappeared.
North Korea’s Olympic Pull out they say it’s for covid-19 reasons.
Feisty Redheads it turns out that red hair helps pain tolerance.
Secret dinner parties in Paris a classic them & us lockdown investigation.
England’s Covid-19 positivity a passport to freedom through vaccination.
An Italian spy plot allegations of classic Russian skullduggery in Rome.
April fools the European league table for funsters & pranksters.
An action plan 23 world leaders back a pandemic treaty.
Back from the dead an amazing story of survival for a British teenager.
The Canal is open the Suez crisis is over - or is it.
England’s lockdown eases A bit with a new slogan & government advice.
Mexico’s death numbers their covid-19 death toll has been corrected.
Bald but sexy some good news for Prince William at last.
The Olympic Torch relay underway with added social distancing in Japan.
The spy challenge 12 code breaking tests on the GCHQ website.
The Nazi question did Britain turn a blind eye to “useful Nazis” after WW2.
Eurovision song controversy it’s the Russian song that’s making waves.
A Suez crisis an unholy traffic jam as a huge ship has blocked the canal.