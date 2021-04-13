The World View - Unrest in Minneapolis after US police shot dead a black driver

Today at 13:15 Occupants win court battle to stay in hijacked home The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Khululiwe Bhengu - SERI attorney

Cllr Martin Williams - Ward 90

125 125

Today at 13:35 Defining and Treating Functioning Alcohol Abuse Disorder The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Adrie Vermeulen - National Director of SANCA

125 125

Today at 14:05 The Series - How to Run a Marathon (Training and Preparation) The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Bruce Fordyce, Record Ultra Marathon & Founder of Park Run SA

125 125

Today at 14:35 Car Feature - Does the colour of your car affect your insurance premium? The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Wynand van Vuuren - Client experience partner at King Price Insurance

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

125 125

Today at 18:39 Capitec Results The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Gerrie Fourie - CEO at Capitec Bank

125 125

Today at 19:18 Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk

125 125